vaccine

'My reason for getting the vaccine is that I believe in science, and the people who are experts in this, are telling me to get it, and I trust what they say. Not only that, but it finally feels like the first light at the end of the tunnel. These last nine months have been an absolute grind-physically, mentally, emotionally. And this is the first step towards an ending to this awful story.' - B. James Connolly, MD, Department of Emergency Medicine, Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

 Provided by Evangelical Community Hospital

LEWISBURG - The first COVID-19 vaccines arrived Tuesday at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, and first shots were administered Wednesday.

Patient-facing employees received doses of the vaccine Wednesday and will continue receiving the vaccine the rest of the week, according to hospital officials. 

