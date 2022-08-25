Grant to benefit education series

A $5,000 PPL Foundation grant will benefit the Community Arts Center’s Educational Series. Marking the grant are, from left, Jim Dougherty, the CAC’s executive director; Tracie L. Witter, regional affairs director, PPL Electric Utilities; and Ana Gonzalez-White, college relations officer for the CAC and Pennsylvania College of Technology.

 Provided by Cindy D. Meixel/Penn College

WILLIAMSPORT — Cultural enrichment offered by the Community Arts Center to students in nine local school districts will benefit from a $5,000 PPL Foundation grant. The funds help to support the 2022-2023 Educational Series hosted by the Arts Center.

“PPL is a valued partner of the Community Arts Center, and the foundation’s generosity is a significant component of what makes our Educational Series possible,” said Jim Dougherty, executive director of the CAC. “We’re grateful to be able to bring incredible performances and educational content to our stage for local schoolchildren, and philanthropic gifts like this allow us to continue to do so.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.