LEWISBURG — While the Freeman College of Management officially marks its fifth anniversary today, the celebration has been going all year — starting with the opening of Holmes Hall and encompassing the college’s first top-20 appearance in the “Best Undergraduate Business Schools 2022” rankings by Poets&Quants for Undergrads.
Raquel Alexander, the Kenneth W. Freeman Professor and the dean of the Freeman College of Management, emphasizes that this is just the latest in a series of achievements since the college’s founding in 2017.
“The remarkable naming gift from Ken and Janice Freeman has enabled us to double the size of our entering class, broaden our academic offerings to eight majors and two minors, and pair every student with an alumni mentor,” Alexander said. “Based upon student outcomes and experiences, we earned a No. 17 ranking among undergraduate schools nationwide for 2022.”
The expansion of educational offerings include the launch of a new major program in business analytics, the reimagining of the college’s already strong finance and accounting curriculum and the debut of a minor in real estate built upon the enthusiastic support of alumni working in the industry.
“Our approach to management education — interdisciplinary and experiential — prepares Bucknellians to lead ethically and solve the complex challenges that will face current and future generations. The world needs more leaders, and more Bucknellians,” Alexander added.
The college’s establishment a half-decade ago was built on the foundation of more than 100 years of management education at Bucknell. Ken Freeman — then the chair of the Bucknell Board of Trustees — was instrumental in the formation of the college, which now bears his name.
“The faculty and staff of the College of Management have made amazing progress in a few short years, from quickly gaining accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), to creating an array of innovative learning opportunities for students, to constructing a state of the art facility that uniquely brings business and art together under one roof and more ,” Freeman said. “We have great pride in what has been accomplished, and are excited about the future.”
The students are reaping the benefits, according to Luke Grover and Bridget Tobin, both members of the Class of 2022, who were named by Poets&Quants among the “100 Best & Brightest Business Majors Of 2022.”
“I think the (college’s) evolution in the leadership sense — where it’s not just academic and it’s pushed toward that sustainable, empathetic leadership side of every student — is something that’s evolved since I started,” said Grover, now an associate auditor in banking capital markets for PricewaterhouseCoopers.
“I think the holistic approach of the college has evolved too,” added Tobin, now a wealth management strategy analyst at Bank of America. “It provides a holistic view for you to explore whatever you want and then do whatever you want.”
Because Freeman graduates like Grover and Tobin regularly land post-graduation positions with top firms, opportunities for students to connect with and be mentored by alumni grow every year.
Tobin looks forward to the opportunity to share her experiences with future generations of Freeman students.
“Many alumni we met were not part of the management college, so we’ll be some of the first Freeman College of Management alumni — and I think that will be really special when we come back,” she said. “I’m a big supporter of coming back and serving the people who helped me and being a resource for future students.”
