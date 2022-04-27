LEWISBURG — Legal challenges were recently rejected to the commonwealth’s newly drawn legislative district map.
That means on Primary Election Day, Tuesday, May 17, party members in Union Country may be voting in a State House district with a different number.
Gregg and White Deer townships, currently in the 84th District will be in the 83rd District, which also includes the City of Williamsport, Duboistown, Montgomery and South Williamsport boroughs. Armstrong, Brady, Clinton, Loyalsock, Susquehanna and Washington townships will also be in the 83rd District.
The state estimates 63,798 people live in the 83rd District, now represented by Rep. Jeff Wheeland (R-83). He has announced his intention to retire at the end the current term.
Republicans Ann Kaufman, of Loyalsock Township, and Jamie Flick, of South Williamsport, will be vying for their party’s nomination. No Democratic names have been filed to date.
Lewisburg Borough, Kelly and Buffalo townships, now in the 85th District, will be included in the 76th District. New Berlin, Mifflinburg and Hartleton boroughs as well as Hartley, Lewis, Limestone and West Buffalo townships were also included in the new 76th District. Including all of Clinton County, it is home to 62,712 people according to census figures.
Democrats in the 76th District may choose between Denise Maris, of Renovo, and Elijah Probst, of Woodward Township. Incumbent Stephanie Borowicz (R-76) currently serves in the State House.
The new 85th District, home to 66,421 residents, will only retain East Buffalo and Union townships in Union County from its current boundaries. It will include all of Snyder County as well as Fayette and Monroe townships in Juniata County, Burnham Borough, Derry and Decatur townships in Mifflin County.
Incumbent David Rowe (R-85), of East Buffalo Township, currently represents the district and is the only candidate on the ballot. No Democratic name has been filed.
The state Constitution lists four requirements for legislative districts. Lines ought to be drawn ensure districts are compact or without protrusions which may isolate some residents. Contiguity, no part of a district should be detached from the rest, should also be maintained. Precinct splits of communities should also be reduced while population equality is maintained within a 10% deviation.
Union County will be part of a newly drawn 15th Congressional District. It will include all of Snyder, Centre, Clearfield, Jefferson, Armstrong, Clarion, Forest, Warren, McKean, Cameron, Potter, Tioga and Clinton counties. It will include parts of Lycoming, Indiana and Venango counties.
Incumbent Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Pa. 15) is running unopposed. There are no Democrats who have filed for their party’s primary.
Incumbent Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) withdrew from primary consideration for 9th District Republican nomination.
Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa. 9) and Democrat Amanda Waldman, of Mill Creek Township, are on the ballots of their respective parties.
