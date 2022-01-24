Watsontown Police Department DUI
WATSONTOWN — A Montgomery man has been charged following a traffic stop at 11:07 a.m. Jan. 2 along East Eighth Street, Watsontown, Northumberland County.
Richard Spaeth, 60, is facing two misdemeanor counts of DUI and a summary count of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (DUI related) and possessing a suspended drivers license. Spaeth was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content of .103%.
Northumberland County Sentences
• Kelsea Slovinsky, 22, of Marion Heights, $100 fine plus costs and $25 restitution for possessing a small amount of marijuana; $100 plus costs for harassment.
• John Pickin, 63, of Shamokin, $25 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Alexis McKown, 22, of Shamokin, six months’ probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI; two years’ probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days on house arrest; 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for another count of DUI.
• George Gredzinski, 44, of Ranshaw, six months’ probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 3:22 p.m. Jan. 22 along Jerseytown Road, north of Litterer Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Gerard J. Cush, 49, of Danville, was traveling south in a 2011 Ford F-250 when it struck a parked 2020 Dodge Ram, which was on the shoulder, police reported. Cush was belted and was issued a warning for overtaking vehicle on left.
2-vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 7:57 a.m. Jan. 20 along Route 304, west of Berge Lane, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by Patricia Faust, 47, of Northumberland, was unable to stop and slid into the rear of a 2012 Hyundai Sonata driven by Alexander Sassaman, 18, of Sunbury. Faust’s car was then struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Darryl Fetterolf, 55, of New Berlin.
All three drivers were belted and not injured, troopers said. Faust was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — An Ohio man was transported to a local hospital with a suspected minor injury after her vehicle struck a guide rail and embankment before ending up in a small creek at 9:57 p.m. Jan. 22 along Strick Road, Limestone Township, Montour County.
Reaves J. Kathary, 38, was not belted when his 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit crashed. He was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, and will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 11:19 a.m. Nov. 21 at the Interstate 80 westbound on ramp from Interstate 180 eastbound, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 200 Mazda 3 driven by Brandon Empie, 25, of Muncy, failed to negotiate a curve, lost control and struck a guide rail.
Empie was belted and not injured.
1-vehicle crash
COOPER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 8:52 a.m. Jan. 20 along Ridge Drive, north of Montour Boulevard, Cooper Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2005 Jeep Liberty driven by Megan Heddings, 24, of Bloomsburg, lost control on ice and struck a utility pole.
Harassment
MILTON — A 26-year-old Lewisburg man allegedly strangled and punched a 28-year-old Sunbury woman during an alleged incident at 8:20 p.m. Dec. 10 in Milton, Northumberland County.
the suspect allegedly punched the woman multiple times in the ribs.
Theft
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old Milton man has been jailed after allegedly stealing a shot revolver from a 2010 Dodge Ram.
William Smith was charged after troopers said he removed a revolver from the console of the vehicle, and then stood along Route 642 pointing the firearm at passing vehicles. The incident was reported at 12:20 p.m. Jan. 16 along Route 642, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberand County.
Troopers listed a 50-year-old Milton man, 57-year-old Milton woman, 60-year-old Milton man and 47-year-old Northumberland woman as victims.
Smith was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, theft from a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. He was locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $125,000 bail.
The value of the revolver was listed at $250, with troopers also reporting the following damage: Rear sliding window, $1,068.86; truck cap front sliding window, $500; and center console, $500.
Harassment
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 23-year-old Turbotville man has been charged after allegedly striking 64-year-old Turbotville man with a closed fist.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 8:55 p.m. Jan. 20 along Route 44, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Star Seal of PA reported a catalytic converter valued at $1,500 being taken from a 2020 Ram.
The alleged theft occurred between 4:10 and 4:45 a.m. Dec. 25 at 268 Hafer Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Drug possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Jowanie Tyrell, 26, of New Rochelle, N.Y., has been charged after allegedly being found in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia during a traffic stop which occurred at 4:49 p.m. Jan. 19 along Interstate 80 eastbound, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2021 Toyota Camry driven by Tyrell was stopped for multiple traffic violations.
State Police At Selinsgrove Theft by deception
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to obtain unemployment benefits by using the personal information of a 51-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man.
The alleged incident was reported at 11:31 a.m. Jan. 22 along Saint Thomas Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating the reported theft of five different gift cards valued at $1,500.
The alleged incident was reported at 6:03 p.m. Jan. 19 along Route 204, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Selinsgrove man has been charged with stealing from his employer over several alleged incidents at Best Buy, 110 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Jose Olivera allegedly stole $40 over the course of two days, Dec. 15 and 22.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Jan. 23: Assist fire/EMS, 12:59 a.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 1:49 a.m., Moore Avenue; DUI, 1:58 a.m., North 10th Street; assist other agency, 10:54 a.m., Cherry Alley and North Fifth Street; welfare check, 3:14 p.m., North Third Street; non-injury accident, 5:33 p.m., River Road at South Seventh Street; suspicious vehicle, 5:59 p.m., North Derr Drive; civil dispute, 6:19 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic control/issue, 8:43 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue.
• Jan. 22: Traffic warning, 12:37 a.m., Route 15 at McCrae Lane; fake ID, 1:13 a.m., Market Street; assist fire/EMS, 1:31 a.m., Fairground Road; disturbance, 2:07 a.m., Market Street; panic alarm, 2:21 a.m., South Fifth Street; motorist assist, 3:10 a.m., Routes 15 and 45; information, 8:30 a.m., Westridge Lane at Smoketown Road; hit and run, 8:38 a.m., West Market Street; parking complaint, 12:10 p.m., North Third Street; burglar alarm, 9:26 p.m., North Derr Drive.
• Jan. 21: Reckless operation, 3:30 p.m., Old Turnpike Road at Bull Run Crossing, East Buffalo Township; non-reportable accident, 7:47 p.m., South 21st Street, East Buffalo Township; motorist assist, 8:15 p.m., South Derr Drive at Davis Gym Lane.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Kevin Rafael Paredes, 24, North Las Vegas, Nev.; Cassidy Marie Bertrand, 21, Selinsgrove
• Marissa Lee Woollock, 31, Lewisburg; Shawn Landis Fredd, 33, Lewisburg
Deed transfers
• Gary A. Pfleegor, Sandra L. Pfleegor, Amanda S. Pfleegor to Stephanie M. Shipe, property in Kelly Township, $239,000.
• Andrew M. Keener, Jacquelyn L. Keener to Nicholas M. Gower III, Kay F. Aikey, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Gaege McClain Morris, Ashley Morris, Brenda Sayers to Christopher W. Ulrich, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Chase Hart, Trace Hart to Citizens’ Electric Company, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• David W. Gutelius, Cindy L. Gutelius to Berks at Oak Avenue LLC, two properties in Mifflinburg, $48,000 apiece.
• Timothy E. Scholl, Marjorie L. Scholl to Mervin E. Miller, Frances K. Miller, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Rodney J. Conner, Linda K. Conner, to David L. Bennett, Deann Bennett, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Larry W. Platt, Jaye Ann Platt, Michael S. Platt, Olivia C. Platt, Erik M. Platt, Deborah A. Platt to Leanne Nichole D’Antonio, Keith Louis D’Antonio, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Larry W. Platt, Jaye Ann Platt, Michael S. Platt, Olivia C. Platt, Erik M. Platt, Deborah A. Platt to Joshua F. Booth, Heather L. Booth, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• David E. Redcay, Julia E. Redcay to Heera Prop LLC, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.