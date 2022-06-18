State Police at Milton
Prohibited offensive weapons
UNION TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 19-year-old Avis man was allegedly found to be in possession of brass knuckles and a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop conducted at 6:01 p.m. June 13 at Westbranch Highway and Sandel Road, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said the man was stopped while driving a 2013 Ford Focus.
