Independent contractor concerned about PRO Act

WATSONTOWN — If pending legislation passes the U.S. Senate as written, a Watsontown woman believes her livelihood — as well as the careers of countless others across the nation — will be severely impacted.
Sue Fairchild has been working as a freelance editor and writer for publishing companies for seven years.
“I worked a traditional 9 to 5 job,” she explained. “I was just not really satisfied with that. I decided to get into this writing portion and editing portion (as an independent contractor).”
At about the same time, both of her parents fell ill.
“I was able to spend time with them and work my business around that,” Fairchild said. “A traditional 9 to 5, I wouldn’t have been able to do that. It gives independent contractors that freedom.”
She said the federal Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act — as written — is a threat to her livelihood, and the careers of many other independent contractors in various fields.
According to information provided by Fairchild from Fight For Freelancers USA, the PRO Act is designed to “expand labor rights by making it easier to unionize.”
The act recently passed the House of Representatives and is being reviewed by a Senate committee.
According to the information provided, the act contains the ABC Test, to determine if a person qualifies as an independent contractor or should be classified as an employee.
Fairchild said to qualify as an independent contractor, an individual must meet all three criteria of the test.
The test, according to information provided by Fairchild, is: A, the individual is free from control and direction in connection with the performance of service; B, the service is performed outside the usual course of the business of the employer; and C, the individual is customarily engaged in an independently established trade, occupation, profession or business of the same nature as that involved in the service performed.
“B is a problem,” Fairchild said.
She added that most publishers hire freelancers. If an entity cannot meet all three criteria of the ABC Test, Fairchild said they will not be allowed to use independent contractors.
Fairchild said she works with multiple small publishers who use independent contractors as they’re unable to financially bring individuals on board as employees.
“My one small publisher that I work for has already old me they will be out of business if this act goes through,” Fairchild said. “They cannot meet that criteria (of the ABC Test).”
Fairchild indicated she wouldn’t have a problem with the act if the portion regarding the ABC Test is removed.
“Freelancers are fine with the rest (of the act),” she said.
According to information posted on congress.gov, components of the bill include: Revising the definition of “employee” and “supervisor” to prevent employers from classifying employees as exempt from labor law protections; expanding unfair labor practices to include prohibitions against replacement of or discrimination against workers who participate in strikes; making it an unfair labor practice to require or coerce employees to attend employer meetings designed to discourage union membership; permitting workers to participate in collective or class action litigation; allowing injunctions against employers engaging in unfair labor practices involving discharge or serious economic harm to an employee; expanding penalties for labor law violations, including interference with the National Labor Relations Board or causing serious economic harm to an employee; and allowing any person to bring a civil action for harm caused by labor law violations or unfair labor practices.
Fairchild has reached out to legislators to express her concerns about the act.
“Congressman (Fred) Keller (R-Pa. 12) voted against it in the House,” Fairchild said. “I am thankful for that.”
Keller released a statement Feb. 5 outlining his opposition to the act.
He noted that the ABC Test “makes it very difficult to qualify as an independent contractor.”
“This change would effectively cripple the ability of those in the gig economy — including freelance reporters and app-based employees, like Uber drivers — to work,” Keller said.
Fairchild has also reached out to Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.
“Sen. Casey is a co-sponsor of the bill,” Fairchild said. “He has not addressed any of my concerns as an independent contractor.”
She said Casey’s office has responded with a form email noting that he supports the bill. She has not had a response from Toomey’s office.
“The general consensus is most of the senators are not listening,” Fairchild said. “Most (freelancers who contacted the senators) are getting back form letters to our concerns.”
