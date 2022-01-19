WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has named Barbara Fisher Di Marco assistant dean of arts and sciences.
Di Marco served most recently as interim assistant dean of arts and sciences. Previously, she was an assistant professor and co-department head of mathematics at Penn College. She was honored by the college with an Excellence in Teaching Award in 2020.
Di Marco holds a Master of Education in instructional systems, a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and a certificate in statistics, all from Penn State.
Before joining the Penn College faculty full-time in 2007, she taught mathematics at the secondary level and as an adjunct instructor at the college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.