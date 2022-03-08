MILTON — A call for reader photos of the 1972 Agnes flood was recently announced by The Standard-Journal.
"Agnes 1972: 50 Years Later, June 22 to 25" an upcoming special edition of The Standard-Journal, will be published Tuesday, June 21. Deadline is Friday, June 3 for photos to be considered for publication.
Subjects should include images of water, rescues, damage or the people who endured a region-changing event. As accurate identification as possible was recommended. Name, address, phone number and photographer if known should be included.
Photos may be mailed or brought to the office from 8 a.m. to noon weekdays at The Standard-Journal, 21 N. Arch St., Milton, Pa. 17847. Please include a self addressed stamped envelope if you want the photo returned. Photos may also be emailed to 1972floodpictures@gmail.com.
Call 570-742-9671 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.