HARRISBURG — Confirmed, new cases of COVID-19 rose by 92 over six-area counties, based on data released Wednesday by the Department of Health. New deaths rose by seven, as new deaths were reported in all but one local county.
Confirmed, new cases of COVID-19 rose by 26 in Northumberland County, 22 in Lycoming County, 21 in Snyder County, 15 in Columbia County, 5 in Union County and 3 in Montour County.
Two new deaths were reported in Northumberland County and Lycoming County while one new death was reported in Union, Snyder and Montour counties.
Statewide, cases of COVID-19 rose by 3,378 bringing the total since March to 880,291.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 6,463 cases (308 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 7,436 cases (229 deaths)
• Union County, 3,726 cases (78 deaths)
• Columbia County, 3,987 cases (121 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,283 cases (72 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,547 cases (55 deaths)
