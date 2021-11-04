ALLENWOOD — A Snappy's Convenience Stores location is expected to open in January. The 5,000-square-foot store will be located across from the Allenwood Low Federal Correctional Institution, and is expected to create 25 new jobs.
Snappy's Allenwood will feature a grille offering cheesesteaks, burgers, fresh-cut fries and fried appetizers.
Snappy's Convenience Stores is owned and operated by JJ Powell Inc., located in Philipsburg. Since 1993, Snappy's has grown throughout Central Pennsylvania, with 10 locations, including in State College, Bald Eagle, Centre Hall, Philipsburg, Clearfield, Houtzdale, DuBois, Curwensville, Milesburg and Lewistown.
