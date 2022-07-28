Log cabin reconstruction to begin

WASHINGTONVILLE — A historic log cabin, which remained hidden in plain site for decades, on Wednesday moved one step closer to being reconstructed.
The two-story cabin — dated to the 1780s — was discovered as contractors from Fares Farhat Construction, of Halifax, worked to level a former bar and hotel building in 2020, along Route 54 in Washingtonville. The bar and hotel had been built on top of the cabin.
The cabin was subsequently taken apart piece by piece, with the logs placed in storage with the hope that funds could be raised to have it reconstructed nearby, at the Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds.
The fair is slated for Aug. 8-13, with the cabin to be rebuilt during fair week. Those in attendance will be able to watch the process.
On Wednesday, the logs were moved from a barn, where they were being stored, to the fairgrounds in preparation for the rebuild.
Jim Cram, a fair volunteer, said he helped to prepare the foundation at the fairgrounds where the cabin will be rebuilt. He noted that the structure will be just one story — but as close to the cabin’s original build as possible — as some of the logs were unable to be salvaged after they were discovered.
A dedication ceremony is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, during the final day of the fair.
The Standard-Journal previously reported that the cabin project is being funded by a $70,000 state grant, $25,000 from the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau, approximately $25,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and $10,000 raised locally.
