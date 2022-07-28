Log cabin reconstruction to begin

Jim Cram looks over logs for a historic cabin as they were moved Wednesday to the Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds to be rebuilt during fair week.

WASHINGTONVILLE — A historic log cabin, which remained hidden in plain site for decades, on Wednesday moved one step closer to being reconstructed.

The two-story cabin — dated to the 1780s — was discovered as contractors from Fares Farhat Construction, of Halifax, worked to level a former bar and hotel building in 2020, along Route 54 in Washingtonville. The bar and hotel had been built on top of the cabin.

