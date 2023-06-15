TURBOTVILLE — Two Warrior Run High School graduates have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
Luke Heddings and Beau Rovenolt, of Troop 622 in Turbotville, received their Eagle Scout awards during a ceremony held this week at the California Grange. Nearly 100 people, including family, friends, military members and elected officials, attended the ceremony, which was held outside under the Grange pavilion.
“We were doing a chicken barbecue here for a fundraiser,” Heddings explained. “And we used this pavilion right over here and we started looking at some of the tables and there was a lot of bird poop on them so we said, ‘Hey, what would be a good way to solve this?’”
To complete his Eagle Scout service project, one of the requirements for obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout, Heddings decided to make some improvements to the pavilion.
“We saw there were open rafters so we decided we were going to put a ceiling in,” he said. “We closed in everything and put in an access door for storage.”
Heddings enjoys working with his hands and plans to use the skills he’s acquired as a Scout to carry him into the workforce.
“I’d like to get into the pipefitting union, the Local 520. That’s based out of Harrisburg, so I’d be getting an apprenticeship there for five years,” he said. “After that I’d be getting my journeyman’s license so I can travel and work for bigger corporations and make more money.”
Rovenolt, a fellow graduate of Warrior Run High School, earned his Eagle Scout badge by completing a service project at the McEwensville Community Center.
“There was a corner flower bed and there was a flower box in the corner of that,” said Rovenolt. “The original plan was just to fix that flower box up and make the corner look nicer. But as we started looking at it we realized the retaining wall was pushed out, so we figured we’ll reinforce that.”
In the end, Rovernolt reinforced the flower box, installed new timbers, rebuilt the retaining wall, laid down a weed barrier, mulched the bed, planted flowers, and pressure washed the surrounding sidewalk.
As part of the ceremony, Heddings and Rovenolt took the Eagle pledge in which they reaffirmed their commitment to do their duty to God, country and community.
