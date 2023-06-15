Eagle Scout Ceremony

From left, Troop 622 members Luke Heddings and Beau Rovenolt, members of the Warrior Run High School Class of 2023, were awarded their Eagle Scout badges during a ceremony held the California Grange.

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

TURBOTVILLE — Two Warrior Run High School graduates have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

Luke Heddings and Beau Rovenolt, of Troop 622 in Turbotville, received their Eagle Scout awards during a ceremony held this week at the California Grange. Nearly 100 people, including family, friends, military members and elected officials, attended the ceremony, which was held outside under the Grange pavilion.

