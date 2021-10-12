Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Saturday: Traffic arrest, 12:39 a.m., North Seventh and St. Mary streets; traffic arrest, 1:04 a.m., South Derr Drive and Market Street; traffic arrest, 1:36 a.m., North Derr Drive; parking complaint, 9:57 a.m., Market Street; suspicious circumstance, 10:14 a.m., Westbranch Highway; property issue, 10:59 a.m., South Front Street; assault, 11:32 a.m., East Tressler Boulevard; phone call request, 11:59 a.m., police headquarters; information, 11:59 a.m., police headquarters; traffic arrest, 4:52 p.m., Market and South Second streets; traffic arrest, 5:57 p.m., Buffalo Road and North Derr Drive; parking complaint, 6:09 p.m., South Seventh and Market streets; traffic warning, 6:13 p.m., Westbranch Highway and River Road; traffic arrest, 6:30 p.m., Westbranch Highway and River Road; traffic arrest, 8 p.m., Stein Lane at Smoketown Road; phone call request, 10:02 p.m., East Tressler Boulevard; traffic stop, 11:31 p.m., Fairground Road at Meadow Lane.
• Friday: Traffic stop, 7:06 a.m., North Derr Drive at St. Mary Street; traffic warning, 7:19 a.m., North Water and Market streets; traffic control, 7:20 and 7:44 a.m., North Derr Drive and North Fourth Street; traffic arrest, 8:11 a.m., West Market Street school zone; parking complaint, 8:15 a.m., South Fifth Street, East Buffalo Township; parking complaint, 8:23 a.m., South Fifth Street, East Buffalo Township; traffic stop, 8:27 a.m., North 15th at St. Mary streets; parking complaint, 8:34, 8:37 a.m., South Fifth Street, East Buffalo Township; parking complaint, 10 a.m., Industrial Bouelvard, East Buffalo Township; injury accident, 1:44 p.m., North Derr Drive; police information, 1:57 p.m., Route 15, Monroe Township; traffic stop, 2:22 p.m., St. Mary Street at Hardwood Drive, East Buffalo Township; non-injury accident, 2:24 p.m., North Third at Market streets; disturbance, 5:17 p.m., West Market Street; burglar alarm, 8:52 p.m., North Derr Drive; suspicious vehicle, 10:32 p.m., Meadow Run Dive, East Buffalo Township.
• Thursday: Animal complaint, 7:31 a.m., North Fourth Street; traffic warning, 8:45 a.m., North Fourth and St. Mary streets; theft, 11:02 a.m., Market Street; wanted person, 11:41 a.m., police headquarters; traffic warning, 1:01 p.m., St. Mary and North 10th streets; assist police agency, 2:14 p.m., Airport Road, Buffalo Township; assist fire/EMS, 2:34 p.m., Pennsylvania Avenue; reckless operation, 4:37 p.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; threats, 5:54 p.m., Market Street; phone call request, 6:09 p.m., Rural Avenue; traffic warning, 10:23 p.m., Market Street, East Buffalo Township.
State Police At Stonington DUI
SUNBURY — A Lykens woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at 9:32 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 1300 block of Market Street, Sunbury, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2021 Ford was stopped and Dana Battersby, 43, was arrested.
DUI
SHAMOKIN — A 43-year-old Shamokin man was arrested for suspicion of DUI after a traffic stop at 1:01 a.m. Oct. 9 along East Water and North Rock streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County.
Christopher Charles was stopped for allegedly making a pair of turns without signaling. Charles allegedly showed signs of impairment and later refused chemical testing. Charges are pending.
Harassment
LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — A Dalmatia man was cited after he allegedly poured beer over a 40-year-old Dalmatia woman.
Police responded to the reported domestic at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 2 along Water Street, Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County. Kyle Fornwald was cited.
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash
BEAVERTOWN — A 44-year-old Northumberland man escaped injury when his vehicle left the east shoulder, struck a tree and overturned.
The crash was reported at 7:02 a.m. Oct. 10 along Brick Plant Road, Beavertown, Snyder County. Eric A. Kerchoff was traveling south in a 2002 Toyota Camry when the vehicle left the roadway, police said. Kerchoff was not belted. He will be cited with driving on right side of roadway.
1-vehicle crash
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — A vehicle pulled from a private lot onto Route 35, went across the road and ended up in a drainage ditch, police reported.
The crash was reported at 7:08 p.m. Oct. 9 along Route 35 at Mill Road, West Perry Township, Snyder County. Benjamin T. Ferry, 29, of Beaver Springs, was traveling in a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt when the vehicle left the roadway, police noted. Ferry was not beted.
He will be cited with driving on roadways laned with traffic, police reported.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash at 6:40 p.m. July 23 along North Main Street and Shadduck Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
The driver of one of the vehicle was determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, police reported.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT —A Cogan Station man was suspected of driving under the influence following a traffic stop at 7:01 p.m. Oct. 8 along High and Oliver streets, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
The 36-year-old man was stopped in a 2007 Honda. The investigation is ongoing.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Middleburg Center girl and a 51-year-old Williamsport woman sustained suspected injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 11:11 a.m. Oct. 5 along Lincoln Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The girl was traveling west in a 2008 Toyota Tundra, which police said made a left turn without yielding and struck a 2007 Honda Pilot driven by the woman. Both drivers were belted.
The girl will be cited with vehicle turning left.
1-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old girl sustained what police described as a minor injury when her vehicle struck a downed tree at 10:17 p.m. Sept. 22 along Beaver Lake Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
The unnamed girl was traveling east in a 2012 Mini Cooper when it struck the downed tree. Troopers said the driver will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Harassment
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old Montoursville boy allegedly kicked an 8-year-old Montoursville boy in the head.
Troopers are investigating the alleged incident, reported at 5:51 p.m. Oct. 9 along Back Street, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a physical altercation and cited a 38-year-old South WIlliamsport man and 40-year-old South Williamsport woman.
The alleged incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. Oct. 11 along Nisbet Terrace, Susquehanna Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
SALLADASBURG — A 17-year-old boy was cited after police responded to a disturbance at 12:25 a.m. Oct. 9 along Main Street, Salladasburg, Lycoming County.
The victim was reportedly a 21-year-old Williamsport man.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers cited an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, both of Williamsport, following an alleged domestic at 10:56 p.m. Oct. 9 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Corruption of minors
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an incident involving alleged messages received on a tablet.
The incident was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 20 along Rural Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The victim is a 12-year-old Williamsport girl, police noted.
Burglary
PENN TOWNSHIP —Someone entered the garage of a 57-year-old Hughesville woman, but did not take anything, police reported.
The incident occurred between 8 p.m. Sept. 21 and 10 a.m. Sept. 22 along Crawley Hill Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
Theft of motor vehicle
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Two boys allegedly took down a fence, stole an ATV and returned it several hours later.
The alleged incident was reported between 6 and 7 a.m. June 18 at Ye Old Cycle Barn along Route 405, Wolf Township, Lycoming County. Damage to the fence was estimated at $72.
Theft by deception
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Someone used the personal information of a 50-year-old Cogan Station man to access unemployment compensation, police reported.
The incident was reported at 12:11 p.m. Sept. 23 along Lycoming Creek Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The identity of a 32-year-old Williamsport was stolen, police reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft from a motor vehicle
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a reported theft from a motor vehicle sometime between 1 a.m. Oct. 4 and 7 a.m. Oct. 6 along Heilman Circle, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
The victim was reportedly a 79-year-old Montgomery man.
Retail theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Williamsport woman allegedly stole a water bottle from a 36-year-old Williamsport woman.
The alleged incident occurred at 7:15 a.m. Oct. 7 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Drug possession
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP —A Mill Hall woman was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Kayla Schenck, 24, was arraigned on charges and jailed in Lycoming County, troopers reported, following the alleged incident at 11:14 p.m. Sept. 9 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
GAMBLE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating $250 in damages to a mailbox along Trimble Road, Gamble Township, Lycoming County.
The alleged incident took place sometime Oct. 8.
Troopers also reported damage to a mailbox along the same roadway between Oct. 8-9. Damages there were estimated at $100.
