There are two signs posted to the front door of Aman’s Artisan Indian Cuisine in Easton — one reads “Keep calm and curry on,” while the other thanks customers for their patience because the restaurant is short staffed.
“To be honest, the majority of the people are [patient]; it’s just like the few that come in in-between, especially on weekends, expecting the world that just get upset at the waitstaff,” said Baljeet Bansal, one of the owners in the family-run business. “And then we have to kind of go there and tell them, ‘Listen, you know, you got to relax. We’re not the same as we were before to after COVID.’”
Including the owners, there are six staff members at the 90-seat restaurant, making service “a little daunting,” he said. On a busy weekend night, the wait at the popular restaurant can be well over an hour.
Signs like Bansal’s are popping up at restaurants across the Lehigh Valley as owners continue to struggle to hire and retain staff, both for the front of house and in kitchens. Owners are asking patrons for patience and understanding because service might be a little slower than normal, or because menus might feature fewer offerings due to supply chain issues.
While many restaurant industry veterans said the majority of customers are patient and kind, the ones who are rude are the worst they’ve ever seen.
Tiffany Chase, a server at Bruno Scipioni’s Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria in Bethlehem, said she’s never experienced anything like this from customers in her 21 years in the industry.
“I’ve had servers come in the back on weekends and bawl their eyes out at how badly they get treated and yelled at and put down. It’s heartbreaking,” Chase said. “And the poor staff is trying to help each other out to try and give each other a day off because we’re working around the clock, which is very frustrating and exhausting.
“When they get as nasty as they can get — I can’t believe people intentionally can be that mean.”
Many restaurant owners have been dealing with the staffing crisis since April, when pandemic restrictions began to ease across the commonwealth and officials granted restaurants expanded capacities.
And the Lehigh Valley isn’t the only region experiencing a shortage. Across the country, 62% of fine dining operators and 54% of both family dining and casual dining operators said staffing levels are more than 20% below normal, according to the National Restaurant Association’s 2021 State of the Restaurant Industry Report.
Factors contributing to the shortage, local operators and experts told The Morning Call earlier this year, included enhanced unemployment benefits that lessen the incentive for employees to return, fear of more shutdowns, a slow vaccine rollout and workers deciding to move to other industries.
But some customers just don’t seem to have the patience to deal with the staffing crisis, instead choosing to dine out and then complain about slow service, many restaurant workers said. And rude customers are also working to push more restaurant workers out of the industry, even if that’s not their aim.
“The waitstaff get upset sometimes and then we have to calm them down,” Bansal said. “We tell them, ‘Don’t worry about it. We’ll go talk to them.’ And I think that’s what’s causing people to say, ‘You know what? I’m done with this industry.’”
Mike Kirkopoulos, owner of Chris’ Family Restaurant in Allentown, said the restaurant doesn’t have a sign, but staff will ask customers to be patient.
“The majority of people are understanding and considerate,” he said. “One or two come in and they’re just clueless, clueless as to what’s going on. So, I don’t know where they have their head buried.”
For every three restaurants he frequents, at least one has a sign up asking for patience, said Austin James, vice president of the Nazareth Economic Development Commission.
“Restaurants, especially, are really feeling the pinch right now,” James said. “I’ve seen some customers get a little — you know, not rude, but just a little bit, you know, aggressive — because they’re hungry.”
In addition to the signs asking for patience, some local restaurants have announced they need to close certain days or have shortened their hours due to staffing issues.
“I’ve seen that with several restaurants just locally around here. ‘Sorry guys we are closed for today, we got to close for a week and figure out staffing issues in the kitchen,’” he said. “And I’m like, ‘Oh, man, people are really feeling it right now.’ It’s really not good.”
Jody Stahley, owner of Widow’s Tavern and Grille in Stocktertown, chose to close her restaurant for two weeks “to take a breather and reset.”
“I think the biggest thing that I’m suffering from is not being able to compete with these larger companies that can offer $18 to $20 an hour, sign-on bonuses, all that,” she said. “In this area, there’s been a huge amount of industry as far as warehouses and you know that’s really taken a lot of the jobs out of the market.
“I’m not a big corporation. I’m a mom and pop.”
Bansal has also adjusted his restaurant’s hours, focusing on dinner and takeout service, and cutting out lunch, all to focus on the restaurant’s goal — to provide good food and an atmosphere for good company.
As the crisis continues, many restaurant owners and workers have offered another piece of advice for customers looking to dine out — make reservations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.