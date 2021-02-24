MEDITERRANEAN SEA — A 2010 Warrior Run graduate is serving aboard USS Porter, a guided-missile destroyer, currently conducting maritime operations in the Mediterranean Sea.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Emily Roat, a 2013 graduate of Penn State University, is serving as an electronics technician.
“I am responsible for performing preventive and corrective maintenance on communications equipment on board a destroyer,” said Roat. “The equipment I work on includes transmitters, receivers, transceivers, antennas, cables and computers. In order to do my job, I must use various pieces of test equipment to examine voltages, frequencies and signals to ensure my gear is operating properly.”
“What I like most about serving on board a naval ship is facing new challenges every day and being pushed to my limits,” added Roat. “When we are at sea, anything can happen. I always have to be ready to respond to equipment outages and provide top quality customer support. When equipment drops or breaks I know it is up to me to respond rapidly and apply the training I have received to restore the equipment in a timely manner.”
Roat joined the Navy six years ago after graduating college.
“I joined for several reasons,” said Roat. “First, my grandfathers and uncle all served in the Navy and I wanted to follow their footsteps. They used to tell me their sea stories and about all of the countries they visited. I wanted experiences like that. I wanted them to be proud. The Navy also offered me educational and career opportunities that I could not get outside the military.”
According to Roat, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Winfield.
“One thing that has helped me succeed in the Navy over the past six years, is the fact that I grew up playing sports,” said Roat. “Being part of a team and an organization that is bigger than myself has allowed me to diversify and enhance my ability to work with others to accomplish bigger goals.”
“The Navy has taught me that the only limits I have as a person are the ones I set for myself,” added Roat. “If I tell myself that a task or piece of knowledge is out of my reach, then I am only as good as I tell myself. The Navy has allowed me to push myself to become a better person, encouraged me to have a questioning attitude, and taught me that I am capable of doing things I never knew I could.”
USS Porter is the fifth U.S. Navy ship to be named after U.S. Navy officers Commodore David Porter, and his son, Admiral David Dixon Porter.
According to Navy officials, guided-missile destroyers are tactical multi-mission surface combatants capable of conducting anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare, as well as humanitarian assistance. Fast, maneuverable, and technically advanced, destroyers provide the required war-fighting expertise and operational flexibility to execute any tasking overseas.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities and capacity.
“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” said Gilday. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”
Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Roat is most proud of having the ability to take a subject never interested in and becoming a subject matter expert in it.
“I went to college for a degree in psychology and today, I am able to troubleshoot and repair various types of communication equipment,” said Roat. “Over the past six years, I learned basic fundamentals of electronics and have been able to apply my knowledge to tasks I never imagined being able to do.”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Roat, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“Serving in the Navy means that I am doing everything I can to protect my family and country from threats, foreign and national,” added Roat. “The military is a family culture. You may not get along with everyone you serve with, but you will stand by and defend every single one of them regardless of your differences. Serving means putting others before yourself.”
