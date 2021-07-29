DANVILLE — Motorists are advised of a lane closure which will take place along Route 54 on the Danville River Bridge.
On Monday, Aug. 2 and Tuesday, Aug. 3, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing maintenance work on the river bridge. Motorists can expect the bridge to be single lane conditions with flagging. Work will be performed between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., weather permitting.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.
