MILTON — Cruising on “back roads” from Massachusetts to Tennessee in a 1935 Ford, a father and son happened upon Milton Monday afternoon.
As they stood in the parking lot of the Milton Moose Family Center, father Charles and son James Shawcross noted they didn’t even remember the name of the roadway they were traveling on when they journeyed into Milton.
Charles said the two just follow wherever their GPS takes them, while specifying to the device they don’t wish to travel on interstate highways.
James, who will soon be entering his second year of studying music at East Tennessee State University, said he is making videos of small-town America, which he will share on one of his three YouTube channels.
James noted one of his YouTube Channels, The Piano Forever, has 71,000 subscribers.
Another channel, America’s Back Roads, has more than 500 subscribers. It’s on that page where he’ll eventually be posting segments he recorded in downtown Milton.
James also has a third channel, titled Milan Recording Studios.
For their latest adventure, James said he and his father drove to Massachusetts in a rental car. There, they picked up a 1935 Ford which Charles purchased through an online sale.
The two are driving the car — which has a camera mounted on the windshield to record the “back roads” they travel on — to their home in eastern Tennessee.
James was particularly interested in the large murals which are painted on the exterior of the Moose building, as well as Speedy’s Place and the Coup Agency in Milton.
“I’m looking for interesting buildings,” he said. “People seem to enjoy those.”
James was also interested to learn of the history of Chef Boyardee, which is documented by The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) in a display in Chef’s Place, on the second floor of the Moose.
James and Charles noted the 1935 Ford is the second classic car they own. They also have a 1958 Morgan, which has been used in videos they’ve recorded while visiting other small towns across the country.
The Ford has 62,000 documented original miles and is now in the hands of its third owner.
Thus far, the two said the Ford has been reliable to take on a long journey.
“We drove from Massachusetts to Pennsylvania with no problems,” James said. “The top speed is 65 mph.”
The father and son said it took them five or six days to travel from Massachusetts to Milton. They expect it will take three or four more days to reach Tennessee.
They do not have an itinerary outlining places they may stop and visit along the way.
Charles noted the two focus on documenting the positive things taking place in small-town America.
