LEWISBURG — An alumnus who looks to the heavens, a music educator, a woman who has developed her entrepreneurial skills to aid in several fielded and a man who prided himself as a “Green Dragon” are the 2021 honorees as Distinguished Alumni of Lewisburg Area High School.
This year’s honorees are Gerald W. Gemberling ’66, Deborah A. Neuman ’80, Jenny Stogner Neff ’86 and Timothy Csernica ’14.
This year’s distinguished alumni will be receiving their awards at the cocktail reception on Oct. 9 at the Lewisburg Hotel from 5:30-7 p.m. as part of the LAHS Alumni Weekend festivities.
The 2020 Distinguished Alumni will also be receiving their awards since Alumni Weekend for 2020 was canceled due to the coronavirus. They are Jean Fornwalt Ross ’56, Thomas “Tim” Lawrence ’56, Raymond Robbins ’68 and Bradford Roberts ’89.
Timothy Csernica
Csernica graduated from the University of Chicago in 2018 with a BS with honors in chemistry and is a Ph.D. student in chemistry at California Institute of Technology developing sample analysis procedures that could be applied to Martian samples upon their return to Earth (expected during the 2030s). He is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
As part of his Ph.D. coursework, Csernica has developed new methods to measure the isotopes within organic molecules. This research will be used in conjunction with the findings from the Mars 2020 rover, Perseverance, as it evaluates ancient Mars as a candidate for the origin of life.
He writes, “ancient Mars had water, like the Earth; it also had volcanism, and asteroid impacts, etc. Even if no signs of life are found, we expect to learn a lot about why certain conditions could have given rise to life and others could not. With thousands of exoplanets now discovered, this will guide our search elsewhere. And isotopic evidence will play a key role in this regard – the earliest evidence for life on Earth is isotopic.
He is living in Pasadena, Calif.
Gerald Gemberling
Gemberling will receive his award posthumously. He passed away Jan. 19.
In his nomination letter Mike McDowell ’66 underscored an adage that he once heard – “the biggest mistake we make in life is thinking we have time”. Gemberling, known as Gemby by his friends, attended Williamsport Area Community College and received a degree in business from Ferris State University in Michigan.
He was a lifetime resident of Lewisburg with his life’s work assisting the local community for 35 years in the Union County Assistance Office, where in retired as executive director. He had a zest for life, an outgoing, pleasant demeanor and was a lifelong Green Dragon supporter.
He planned many of his class reunions, served as a class agent for the Class of 1966 and helped when called upon by the LAHS Alumni Association. He and his wife, Linda, have two children Lauren ’96 and Ty ’99.
Deborah A. Neuman
Neuman graduated from LAHS in 1980 and from University of the Pacific with a BA degree in 1984. Her entrepreneurial spirit is at the forefront of her business career. After working and managing an inn in Bar Harbor, Maine, she purchased her own inn, then she purchased a tour-boat company.
She began sharing her expertise with other Maine organizations through the Washington Hancock Community Agency by helping fellow entrepreneurs write business plans, find financing, and get technical assistance.
After selling her businesses in 1993 she worked for Eastern Maine Development Corporation, a regional economic development agency that serves six counties. Partnering with other community action agencies she helped create Incubator without Walls, that brought together very rural small business people to monthly meetings, provided business education and connected people to resources.
Her present positionis president and CEO of Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce. Among the honors she has received are the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Small Business Journalist of the Year award for both Maine and New England (2007) and the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce’s “Volunteer of the Year Award” (2010).
In her letter to the Alumni Association Neuman states, “I am forever grateful for the education and support I received during my years in the Lewisburg school system… my awesome teachers, parents, family and community laid the foundation for my future and I am forever grateful.”
She lives in Hampden, Maine, with her husband David, stepson Weston, and Maine coon cat “Peanut” who runs their household! Her parents still live on Verna Road.
Dr. Jenny Stogner Neff
Neff received her bachelor’s and masters degrees in music education from Michigan State University in 1990/1992 and her doctorate in educational leadership from Immaculata University in 2016.
She now serves as an associate professor of Music Education, division chair of Music Education, director of the Master of Music and Summer Music Studies Programs at The University of the Arts in Philadelphia.
She previously taught music for 25 years in public schools at various levels (K-12) in Connecticut and Pennsylvania, during which time directed bands, orchestras and jazz bands and hosted festivals, organized guest artist programs, trips and partnerships, co-directed school musicals, founded /Holiday Horn /celebration for students and community members, created Composer Quorum to encourage young composers, and implemented a new music technology lab into the curriculum.
She was a horn instructor for all age levels. Jenny has been selected to serve on the scholarship and grants committee for Women Band Directors International, invited to be one of 10 curriculum writers for a project sponsored by the National Association for Music Education and the Library of Congress and invited to be a panelist for the Grammy Education Coalition “Developing Young Women for Music Careers.”
She is a co-founder of Women Banding Together, a group to support band directors and is a mentor and part of the core team for Key of She conference to mentor girls ages 12-22 in the field of jazz. Neff has served on various committees for PA Music Education Association, the National Association for Music Education and as PA State Representative for Women Band Directors International.
In her letter to the Alumni Association she said, “I am grateful for all of my experiences and opportunities to develop musicianship, people and leadership skills as a member of the LHS music department from 1982-1986…my time as a student at LHS helped grow the “roots” that became the foundation for professional growth.”
She lives in Collegeville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.