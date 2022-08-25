COAL TOWNSHIP — God’s Chuckwagon recently announced the start of a shoe drive fundraiser.
From Thursday, Sept. 1 to Friday, Oct. 28, God’s Chuckwagon will earn funds based on the total weight of gently worn, used and new shoes collected.
Donations may be made at Aaron’s (Route 901, Coal Township) and Majik Rent to Own (Anthracite Plaza, Coal Township). Call 570-492-3902 or 570-898-6571 for a shoe pick up.
“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Pastor James Bowers. "We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us.
"By doing so we raise money for God’s Chuckwagon and we have the chance to help families in developing nations," Bowers added. "It's a win-win for everyone."
God’s Chuckwagon Mobile Soup Kitchen, serves people a hot meal right on the street. Call 570-898-6571, 570-492-3902 or email Chuckwagon930@gmail.com.
