LEWISBURG — With the increase in contracts being awarded in the region, there’s an even greater opportunity for general contractors to work with municipalities and SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG).
Contractor work may include structural, roofing, plumbing, electrical, heating/furnace, window replacement, radon mitigation, energy-related improvements and lead-based paint mitigation.
Housing rehabilitation bids typically range from $20,000 to $65,000, with timely payment to contractors.
SEDA-COG strives to work with local contractors to invest in the local economy, said Teri Provost, director of SEDA-COG’s Housing Rehabilitation program.
“Not only do these grant awards benefit the community and homeowners, but the local economy as we seek to work with local general contractors to perform this work,” Provost said.
SEDA-COG works with housing rehabilitation programs in: The boroughs of Berwick, Jersey Shore, Milton, Mount Carmel, and South Williamsport; the cities of Lock Haven, Shamokin, and Sunbury; the Town of Bloomsburg; Mount Carmel Township; and Juniata, Montour, Snyder, and Sullivan counties.
“Contractors can choose where they want to work, so there’s tremendous work flexibility,” Provost said. “Additionally, our work is year-round, so we offer a steady flow of projects. And if they don’t want to perform lead-based paint mitigation, we don’t require that certification for lead-free homes.”
Interested contractors have the option of meeting one-on-one with SEDA-COG to discuss any questions they may have. SEDA-COG streamlines the process for contractors with a rehabilitation specialist assigned to each community.
For more information, contact SEDA-COG’s Danielle King at 570-524-4491 or dking@seda-cog.org.
