Grange hosts community night and concert

WATSONTOWN — Music rang out across Limestone School Memorial Township Park on Monday evening as local musician Van Wagner performed songs recalling the history of Montour County as part of a community night sponsored by California Grange 941.
A former environmental science teacher at Lewisburg Area High School, Wagner’s music focuses on educating audiences on local and state history, and has been featured on programs like the History Channel and Country Music Television, as well as multiple films. Wagner, now an agriculture teacher in the Danville Area School District, has released 31 musical albums and a book titled “Coal Dust, Rust and Saw Dust.”
Sharon Waltman, lecturer at the Grange, said the event was intended to encourage area residents to become involved in community organizations.
“What we’re trying to do here is just raise awareness of our local population about becoming involved in their communities, and if they like this kind of thing to come out and talk to our folks at the Grange,” said Waltman. “Oftentimes we find that people don’t become involved in community organizations because they don’t know about them, so this is to raise awareness and have fun.”
Along with food and games, other local community organizations were also present, including the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society, the Montour DeLong Community Fair, the DeLong Community Association, the Limestone School Alumni Association and the Washingtonville Revitalization Committee.
Waltman touched on some of the community work the Grange is involved in, including providing food to local families in need and teaching people how to cook.
“We encourage people to learn how to cook and to care for themselves and live effectively, so we have cookbooks and that’s what the Pennsylvania Grange is known for,” she added. The Grange, which meets every two weeks, also hosts guest speakers who offer educational programs across a wide variety of subjects, ranging from topics like drones piloting to emergency preparedness.
California Grange 941 was founded in 1890 as part of the National Grange, a nonprofit, grassroots agricultural organization founded in 1867. In 1873, the Pennsylvania State Grange was founded.
“I’ve heard one person describe it as if you took the FFA, 4-H, the Lions Club and every community organization and wrapped them into one you’d have the Grange,” said Wayne Campbell, president of the Pennsylvania State Grange, who was also in attendance at the event. “We’re the only organization you can join at the age of 5 and be a member the rest of your life.
“In the early days, Grange started out as strictly an agricultural organization,” Campbell said, explaining that the Grange dates back to the period of Reconstruction, and aimed to give farmers a voice during the tumultuous process of reuniting the North and the South after the Civil War.
“Over the years, about the ‘60s, when the number of farms started to diminish, is when we changed more from strictly an agriculture organization into a community service organization. Our roots are still in agriculture... but we advocate for rural and urban America.”
Campbell touted the Grange’s commitment to equal rights for women, its legislative advocacy for issues such as rural mail delivery and broadband services, and its community education endeavors.
“A lot of people don’t realize the Grange is the reason you get your mail delivered to your house,” he said, citing the organization’s role in the implementation of Rural Free Delivery postal program started at the tail end of the Nineteenth Century. “We also helped establish the FFA, we helped get agriculture into a cabinet seat the federal level, we helped draft the legislation that created the USDA, so there’s been a lot of accomplishments of the last 150 years.”
