WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson recently visited LIFE Geisinger in Wilkes-Barre to talk about the benefits of getting a COVID-19 vaccine and provide an update on the state’s vaccine efforts.
“We have three very safe and effective vaccines available in the U.S. to keep people from being hospitalized from COVID-19,” Johnson said. “The COVID-19 vaccines are the best tools we have to protect against this virus. Getting as many Pennsylvanians vaccinated as possible will offer more protection against the virus for everyone and is the fastest and safest way for us to return to our normal activities.”
Johnson’s visit to LIFE Geisinger included a tour of the facility and mobile vaccination unit.
“We believe that good information will help people make good decisions,” Johnson said. “We recognize that it is critical for us to meet people where they are. We are working with local leaders, influencers, medical professionals and trusted messengers to ensure that our efforts represent the diversity of our communities as well as to provide the localized approach to addressing individuals’ concerns about the vaccine.”
Geisinger has been vaccinating Pennsylvanians living in the northeastern part of the state since vaccines became available in December, and since then, has administered more than 303,000 vaccine doses.
“We’ve adapted our plans and were one of the first health systems in the commonwealth to administer COVID-19 vaccines to our communities through mass vaccination clinics,” said Allison Hess, vice president of Health Services at Geisinger. “This includes at our vaccine centers, offering walk-in vaccines and making them available at community medicine practices. We also have brought vaccines directly to our patients through our Geisinger at Home program and at locations like LIFE Geisinger. We continue to encourage everyone who is eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine so we can get past this pandemic together.”
