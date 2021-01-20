McEWENSVILLE — The Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library has announced its February schedule of events.
February is Library Lovers Month, with patrons having the opportunity to make library valentines to show what they learned from a book.
Blind Date with a Book is also being observed. Those who visit the library will have the opportunity to check out a mysteriously wrapped book, give feedback and earn a candy reward.
Take Your child to the Library Day will be held Saturday, Feb. 6. Every child who checks out a book will have an opportunity to earn a prize.
The library will be closed Monday, Feb. 15, for President's Day.
