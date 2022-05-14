LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital was recently awarded a $40,000 grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP).
The funds are designated to support the hospital’s Charity Care/Financial Assistance Fund.
The financial assistance program uses Federal Income Poverty Guidelines for eligibility and allows for qualifying individuals to receive medically necessary procedures and care at no charge or a reduced charge.
Grants from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund are available yearly to four designated organizations that serve Upper Northumberland County: Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger Health Foundation for home health care programs, the Montgomery House Library, and the Turbotville Community Hall Corporation. In addition, the fund is available to any nonprofit serving the Warrior Run School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.