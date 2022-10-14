It’s not like a Darlington, Daytona, Indianapolis or Martinsville, but Las Vegas is a city which also has a rich automobile racing history.

With Formula 1 set to return to “Sin City” in 2023, and NASCAR staging two races a year there, I thought this would be a good week to freshen up a column I’ve run several times in the past.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.