LEWISBURG — Democrat Katie Evans, a career educator, unofficially defeated Republican Mike Glazer for a six-year term as East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisor.
Evans received nearly 52% of the vote versus 48% for Glazer. The supervisor’s job pays $2.500 per year.
Evans, 75, suspected it would be a close contest and credited Glazer not only for running a fine campaign but also his record of community involvement.
Evans said there would be plenty of issues to deal with. Some could be tough to handle, but she would approach the job without a personal agenda.
There were several other contested races in Union County municipalities. All results are unofficial until certified.
Union Township Supervisor Billy Allred, a Republican incumbent, defeated Democrat Dan Greak, 55% to 45%.
Democrat Marlene Lira received 166 votes for Ward 4, Lewisburg Borough Council, versus 158 votes for Republican Rudy Mummey.
Of the 261 votes cast for New Berlin Mayor, 182 were cast for Republican Scott Benfer while Democrat Nancy Showers received 77. There were two write-in votes.
Four spots for New Berlin Borough Council were contested. Republican Meghan Shambach (198), Republican David Wertz (191), Michael Palermo (166), an independent, and Republican Julianne Finkbiner (121) were the top four. Democrats David Farmer (107) and current Mayor Bonnie Hamilton (70) followed along with 22 write-in votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.