WASHINGTONVILLE — A portion of Route 54 (continental Boulevard) in Derry Township, Montour County, will be closed for a railroad crossing replacement.
On Monday, November 16, Route 54 will be closed between Route 44 and Route 254 while Norfolk Southern Railroad replaces the railroad crossing. A detour using Route 254 and Route 44 will be in place.
Work includes removing the existing crossing and replacing it with a new rail seal and asphalt crossing, along with replacement of a damaged storm pipe
Work is expected to be completed Friday, Nov. 20, weather permitting.
