MILTON – Patton Logistics Group, a provider of integrated supply chain solutions for clients throughout the United States and Canada, has unveiled the addition of five Volvo VNR electric trucks to their Dublin, Va. fleet.
The SmartWay certified carrier is the first company in the state of Virginia operating with electric trucks. In partnership with Volvo, Patton Logistics Group is committed to caring for the environment by decreasing the company’s carbon emissions. These electric trucks will complete 10 to 12 roundtrips, averaging 160 miles per day in Virginia.
“The inclusion of electric trucks in our Dublin fleet will reduce our carbon footprint in Virginia,” said Steve Patton, president of The Patton Logistics Group. “Resolving transportation issues for our customers isn’t just about effectively moving items from one location to another. It’s about providing customized solutions in an environmentally responsible and sustainable manner that still produces above industry standard results. This is the first of many battery-electric trucks that our company will be operating.”
The Volvo VNR electric’s 254-kWh lithium-ion batteries operate up to 150 miles before needing charged. When it’s time to charge, the trucks are plugged in at the Patton Warehousing facility where each charger is powered by locally produced and renewable energy.
Additionally, Pulaski Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 13, for the building of a new Patton Logistics Group terminal and grand opening of their warehouse facility in Dublin, Va. The newly constructed warehouse is 251,000 square feet and provided 80 new jobs in 2021.
The celebration was centered around innovation of integrated supply chain solutions for Patton’s employees and customers.
“We wanted to celebrate the bright future at our Dublin location,” said Patton. “Our dedicated employees and loyal customers deserve the best, and that’s exactly what we’re delivering with our new terminal, warehouse, and electric trucks. Patton Logistics was founded on the idea of consistent, quality innovation. We’re proud to maintain that promise.”
