LEWISBURG — During the busiest time of the year for fireworks sales, one local retailer observed that buyers have questions.
“What is the best piece?” Ty Drumm said was a typical question. “What is the biggest? They want to know what the best bang for the buck is, the best quality and the loudest.”
Just Lite It, operated by Ty and owned by his brother Jason Drumm, said they moved into the shop at Route 15 and Zeigler Road, Kelly Township, in about 2011.
Candy Roberts, sales associate, said reloadable artillery shells were always the biggest seller. Customers on Wednesday added that “loud” fireworks were what they were looking for.
Drumm and his team of sales associates were busy on the steamy day in the middle of the week. Things were likely to get busier as the holiday approached and celebrations were taking shape.
“It’s all hot right now,” said Drumm. “People love their fireworks.”
Drumm said they do fireworks shows by request and planned to do a small show over the weekend in the Sunbury area. But it’s been busy in the stores and customers come first.
“Our ‘pyros’ are here or running around from store to store selling,” Drumm said. “They are so busy selling product that we try not to book shows on the Fourth of July.”
Drumm said opportunities for shows would come later. Traditionally, they do a show for the Northumberland County Fair.
He added that younger people should always have adult supervision around fireworks. Everyone should use caution and not look down the “tubes” of the devices. Similarly, alcohol and fireworks do not mix.
Just Lite It also has locations in Sunbury and Mill Hall.
