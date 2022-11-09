Mifflinburg announces Students of the Month

Aria Gessner, Miley Reiff, Kahlani Arvelo

 Provided

MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Intermediate School has announced its October Students of the Month.

In third grade, Aria Gessner has been recognized. She is the daughter of Nicole Gessner-Klose and Josh Klose, and the late Clay Gessner, of Mifflinburg. Aria’s favorite subjects are math and music. Outside of school, she plays NCP soccer and basketball. She also enjoys horseback riding, playing the piano, and participating in her church’s youth group. Aria’s favorite place to visit is the beach. In the future, she hopes to become a pediatrician, because she would enjoy helping to care for babies.

