Mifflinburg announces Students of the Month

MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Intermediate School has announced its October Students of the Month.
In third grade, Aria Gessner has been recognized. She is the daughter of Nicole Gessner-Klose and Josh Klose, and the late Clay Gessner, of Mifflinburg. Aria’s favorite subjects are math and music. Outside of school, she plays NCP soccer and basketball. She also enjoys horseback riding, playing the piano, and participating in her church’s youth group. Aria’s favorite place to visit is the beach. In the future, she hopes to become a pediatrician, because she would enjoy helping to care for babies.
In fourth grade, Miley Reiff has been named Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Steve and Kelly Reiff of Millmont. Her favorite subject is math, and she is part of the school’s chorus and Art Club. Outside of school, Miley enjoys participating in softball, gymnastics, basketball and 4-H. She also likes to sing and go camping. Miley’s favorite place to visit and relax is on a cruise to the Bahamas. She was the 2022 Union County Little Miss Winner. In the future, Miley hopes to become a softball coach.
In fifth grade, Kahlani Arvelo has been recognized. She is the daughter of Sydney Shive and Daniel Arvelo of Mifflinburg. Her favorite subject is science. Kahlani enjoys participating in Art Club. Outside of school, she enjoys painting, doing arts and crafts, and drawing. Kahlani’s favorite way to relax is swinging. In the future, Kahlani hopes to become an interior designer or vlogger.
