MIFFLINBURG — Donations to a campaign to help hospitalized veterans were being collected again this year by a Union County man.
Doug Walter, organizer of the annual drive for Hollidaysburg VA patients, said this week that gift cards were great ways to pass on appreciation for the military veterans. He noted that Weis Markets, Giant Foods and Walmart were all in the Hollidaysburg area and would make fine choices.
“I can't think of a better place to help out than the (Veteran's Administration) home out in Hollidaysburg,” Walter said. “Our very first visit that we had our there a number of years ago I met some veterans who were at one time homeless. I knew immediately that this was the place we would continue helping.”
The appreciation shown among recipients makes donors want to help even more, Walter added. The range of ages at the home is now from veterans in their 20s to seniors in need of nursing care.
“In Mifflinburg, we consider every day is Veteran's Day,” Walter said. “That is our mentality. Our pledge is that we not only honor veterans but also that we do something tangible to help them.”
The combination of honoring and helping veterans, Walter added, sets Mifflinburg apart from many other communities.
Meantime, donations of crafts and monetary donations would always be helpful. Some youngsters write their own cards with their own artwork to show their appreciation for people who served in the military.
Olivia Hall, an area resident, led a drive to collect paints and art supplies last year. Walter said Hall was continuing the effort this year and was also collecting kits of model cars and military machinery.
Tax deductible checks made out to the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home were being accepted (tax number 23-6002830). Walter noted he would also accept donations mailed to 916 Washington Ave., Lewisburg PA 17837 (570-713-8919 mazeppa@ptd.net).
Walter added that donations may be hand-delivered at the Veteran's Day Ceremony, planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Union County World War II Honor Roll, Mifflinburg Community Park. In case of rain, it would be held at the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg.
The program would include Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts leading the Pledge of Allegiance. The Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, Shikelllamy JROTC, Children of the American Revolution, Rosie the Riveter and Gold Star Families would also participate.
Thomas J. Munley, Lackawanna County president judge, was announced as the keynote speaker. Walter added that the flag retirement ceremony would be led this year by the Girl Scouts.
Maintaining the WWII Honor would continue through sales of bricks and monetary donations. Walter said donations were tax deductible and could be made through the Union County Veterans Foundation, 1009 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837 (570-524-4367).
