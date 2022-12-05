Mifflinburg residents facing utility increases

MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Borough Council has formulated a tentative 2023 budget plan with higher rates for three key revenue sources.
Borough Manager Margaret Metzger said water and sewer rates will each be 2% higher, and electric rates will rise by 1%.
Sewage rates are listed currently at $48.83 per month, plus $5.85 per 1,000 gallons of water consumption.
Residential electric rates are listed on the borough website at the total of a $7.11 customer energy charge, and an energy charge of $0.1359 per kilowatt-hour (KWH), first 500 KWH.
Borough water customers will pay consumption charges of $4.76 per 1,000 gallons. Monthly charges per meter based on the size of the meter will also apply.
The council is proposing the tax rate structure will remain the same in 2023 as in 2022. That includes a 1/2% earned income tax, a $10 local services tax assessment, and real estate transfer tax assessment. There will be no real estate tax assessed by the Borough of Mifflinburg in 2023.
According to information posted by the borough, the budget includes: General fund, $2.74 million revenue, $2.72 million expenses; water fund, $1.2 million revenue, $1.1 million expenses; electric, $7.8 million revenue, $7.3 million expenses; sewer, $2.1 million, revenue and expenses; electric projects, $4.4 million revenue, $0 expenses; water projects, $2.2 million revenue, $497,000 expenses; and sewer projects, $557,600 revenue, $536,000 expenses.
Metzger said the 2023 budget includes the following projects and major expenses: Annual paving work; reconstruction of Walnut Street, between Sixth and Eighth streets; various electrical system upgrades; replacement of the park storm water line; continued support of the Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association and the Mifflinburg Hose Company; replacement of sections of water mains on 10th Street, as well as portions of Route 304.; installation of master water meters; various sewer main replacements; American’s with Disabilities Act sidewalk corner replacements.; matching funds and work on the community pool feasibility study as well as the community park master plan; design work for the 100 and 200 blocks of Market Street; required software and computer updates; normal repairs and maintenance of the utility distribution systems, buildings, streets; and saving for upcoming water, sewer, storm water and street projects.
“As always, our budget is ambitious and will have to be monitored carefully to ensure that all costs are carefully scrutinized and examined and the budget is followed or amended to reflect any changes,” Metzger said.
The council expects to finalize its budget and vote for adoption at its Dec. 20 meeting.
