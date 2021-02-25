LEWISBURG — The public had a say Wednesday night on a proposed Lewisburg Borough ordinance which would require owners of properties used for short-term rentals to obtain a license.
The draft before the Lewisburg Planning Commission defined a short-term rental as one which would be occupied for no more than 29 days. The draft defined several variations of “Bed and Breakfast” facilities with configurations of up to 15 rooms and “homestays” on an extensive list of definitions.
If adopted as is, the ordinance would not apply to hotels, motels, congregant living facilities, residential rooming or lodging houses. Fraternities and sororities were considered congregant living facilities.
Borough Council would determine fees and a separate license would be required for each dwelling unit being offered within a structure. Auto parking requirements were also covered and would vary according to short-term rental use.
Bud Hiller, Planning Commission chairman, said his board saw short-term property rental favorably, as it gives people an option to stay near the downtown.
“It is a 'win-win' for everybody along the way,” said Hiller in introductory remarks. “But we feel there should be some regulation of them, which is licensing and inspecting them, just like bed and breakfasts have to be licensed and inspected.”
The draft's origins were over a year in the making and began with claims that short-term rentals were presenting quality-of-life challenges to borough residents. Absentee ownership was decried at the time as irresponsible.
Delays for the draft were attributed to the COVID-10 shutdown which put a damper on travel and diverted attention to other matters.
Andrew Miller, executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, acknowledged a growing market for short-term rentals. But Miller asked the commission if the ordinance addressed payment of room taxes by short-term rental property owners.
A commission member replied that online rental channels paid appropriate taxes, but private renters may have escaped in some cases. It was unclear if the ordinance was equipped or could be equipped to enforce tax collection.
Miller said the onus should be on the host to pay all appropriate taxes such as sales, mercantile and room taxes.
Ellen Ruby, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) executive director, asked for assurance that a short-term rental owner would receive a mercantile tax return like other businesses. Ruby also affirmed that safe, regulated short term rentals would be a plus for the borough.
It was noted existing bed and breakfasts would have to be inspected under the ordinance. A commission member noted it would be every two years.
Once recommended by the Planning Commission, the short-term rental ordinance would be subject to a public hearing before Lewisburg Borough Council and a vote by council members. The ordinance would go into effect 30 days after adoption.
