WILLIAMSPORT — With the objective of encouraging and supporting women in the brewing industry, the Pink Boots Society and D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc. have partnered to fund a scholarship and included Pennsylvania College of Technology’s brewing and fermentation science program in the initiative.
The Diversity in Brewing Scholarship provides women of color in the brewing industry up to $10,000 in scholarship funds to further their brewing education. Students can apply for the scholarship through six brewing programs, including Penn College’s one-year certificate program.
Two scholarships are available for fall 2021. Award amounts vary per program, with $9,250 designated for a Penn College scholarship applicant.
Applicants for the Diversity in Brewing Scholarship must be members of the Pink Boots Society, a nonprofit global organization created to empower women beer professionals to advance their careers in the beer industry through education. The society has professional memberships for women who earn at least 25% of their income from the fermented beverage industry, as well as student memberships that do not require working in the industry.
“I got interested in brewing because I love the science behind fermentation and alcohol production,” said Montana L. Bilbay, of Jersey Shore, one of two female students currently in Penn College’s brewing major.
Bilbay’s advice for women entering the industry? “Learn as much as you can. Never turn down an opportunity to learn. The more you know and understand, and can correctly apply that knowledge, the more likely you are to succeed,” she offered. “Also, make sure you like science. … You are essentially becoming a biochemist, and it’s a lot of work.”
Tammy A. Miller, instructor of biology, is inspired by the efforts to engage and support more women in the science and business of brewing.
“The artisan beer industry is a male-dominated field, but industry and academia are working hard to include more women. Scholarships such as those provided by Yuengling and the Pink Boots Society are a testament to their desire to see more women brewers,” Miller said. “Here at Penn College, brewmaster Tim Yarrington empowers women to have a strong voice in the industry by encouraging them to critically think through the science of brewing while still providing them the space to apply their own creative flair to the products they produce. As a faculty member in the program, I have appreciated and benefited from the inclusive learning environment Tim has created and love that I get to be a part of such a program. I feel confident any novice brewer, male or female, would share in my enthusiasm for learning here!”
More information about the Pink Boots Society and the Diversity in Brewing Scholarship is available at www.pinkbootssociety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.