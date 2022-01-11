WATSONTOWN — Watsontown police are searching for a borough man who allegedly failed to update his Megan’s Law registration.
Police have a felony warrant for Bautista Beers, also known as Bautista Bonett, 57, whose last known address was 27½ Main St., Watsontown. Beers is a lifetime registrant through the Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law Division. Beers allegedly relocated to another residence and failed to update his information as required.
Anyone with information about Beers’ whereabouts are requested to contact Watsontown Police at 570-538-2773.
