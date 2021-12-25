DANVILLE — Danville's business community has adapted to changes in the last two years while retaining the charms which have long attracted people to the resilient community.
“I am happy to say the Danville downtown had a net gain in businesses during a pandemic,” said Rebecca Dressler, Danville Business Alliance (DBA) executive director. “We really tried to get as much information as possible out to all businesses, not just our membership.”
Dressler said keeping channels of information open over 2020-21 was important to all businesses, rather than exclusively serving members.
Yet communication, partnerships and events have always been a key objective of the DBA. Likewise, promotions and projects have seen major advances.
“This past year we partnered with our Heritage Festival committee to combine that with our fall arts and crafts (festival),” Dressler said. “It is creating more partnerships and working together with some of our nonprofits for the benefit of our community.”
The DBA has not only worked with the local arts council, but also seen a health alliance formed among local health and fitness businesses.
“Though they are technically competition, for the betterment of the community they have joined forces,” Dressler said. “We are finding the more everybody works together the better we all are.”
Work by DBA committees played a big part in getting the Danville Canal Park project going. The $700,000 project is mostly grant funded with sponsors, individual donors and in-kind contributions.
The green space project, sort of a public amphitheater with luxury features, is now under construction in what was an empty spot between Beiter's Department Store and the borough building.
Canal Park was envisioned as a meeting place, spot for outdoor dining, exercise classes, movie screenings and the like. Community input sessions made it clear the public WiFi, tiered seating, a covered stage and easy accessibility were preferred.
There is also a $130,000 public fundraising campaign underway.
DBA goals also included downtown residential housing.
“There are some vacant floors above storefronts,” Dressler said. “”We feel it is important to get more people living downtown that can utilize the services of our businesses down here.”
The Capitol Theater, once considered solely a target for restoration, is now considered a component of a wider array of offerings. The Borough Ballroom near Canal Park site, Boyd House and the library may also emerge as a unified cultural asset with separate uses.
“(We're) kind of creating three separate and different spaces for the community to utilize,” Dressler said. “We are also helping to sustain our organization, the library and the historical society.”
The DBA, she added, would take over scheduling of events at Canal Park and the Borough Ballroom from the borough.
Dressler noted the DBA was known as Tomorrow's Vision Inc. when formed in 2001. The DBA name was adopted in 2004 and nonprofit status was granted afterward.
Business, the middle name of the DBA, is what makes any community a prosperous one. Mill Street is home to many well-established regional merchants including the aforementioned Beiters, the Kiddle Korner Boutique and Bernardi Jewelers.
Businesses in step with times include Flavor City Oils. Their specialties, oils and vinegars, gained extra popularity when people were at home in 2020. Many families took a renewed interest in gourmet cooking during that period.
In 2007 the borough was certified by the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) as a Main Street Community. The DBA was later designated as a Main Street Program and qualified for a grant program. The Main Street designation was renewed in 2017.
Go to www.visitdanvillepa.org, email info@visitdanvillepa.org or call 570-284-4503.
