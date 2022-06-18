“I tell you, unless your righteousness exceeds that of the scribes and Pharisees, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.” (Matthew 5:20)
In Sunday School someone asked me why I talk about loving so much. I could have quoted First Corinthians 13:13, where Paul writes, “So faith, hope, love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love.” My personal experience is that I have experienced my greatest joy in life by loving God and people. Indeed, I experience heavenly joy when I feel and enjoy loving both like God, and everyone else loves each other in Heaven and in my earthly life, like God always loves everyone in Heaven and on earth. Yet C.S. Lewis wrote a fictional story about Heaven and Hell. Lewis wrote many fictional stories, and in those stories, he tries to convey important real truths. So in this story by C.S. Lewis people in Hell were allowed to go to Heaven on a bus. But when they experienced what it was like in Heaven, none of them liked Heaven. So they all got back onto the bus and willingly went back to Hell.
I think I understand the point of this story. When they saw the people in heaven, some were people they did not like, or even hated, like Hitler. There were people there who they could not forgive for something they did to them in their earthly lives. There were people there in Heaven who they still wanted to get revenge on, to get back at for what they did on earth. And in Heaven they would have to love and forgive those “bad” people. So they climbed onto the bus to go back to Hell where they would be allowed to hate people like some they met in Heaven, where they would not have to forgive people who had hurt them, and where they could plan getting revenge on people, if only in their imagination.
Yet there is no joy in Hell or in hatred or in imagining revenge. And it is a heavy burden to carry around a grudge concerning someone you cannot forgive. All or any of those things can prevent you from experiencing Heavenly joy now, because it prevents you from feeling Heavenly love for everyone now, like God always does. Perhaps it will be easier to have what I call “Godlike love” if you understand that Godlike love is “compassion for everyone”, or as I prefer to say because it sounds less judgmental and thus less offensive, “caring about everyone.”
Yet, Matthew 5:20 may sound judgmental when it says that some people “will never enter the kingdom of heaven.” But Jesus is simply stating a reality, like the realities C.S Lewis points out in his story about people from Hell being bused to heaven. The words Jesus speaks in Matthew 5:20 do not mean that God will keep us out of the kingdom of heaven. Instead, his story points out how some people may refuse Heaven, in favor of Hell, because they cannot love like God and everyone in Heaven. Yet if you can love like God and all the people in Heaven, why are you not doing it now, like God always is?
