BERWICK — The Community Giving Foundation will join a nationwide celebration of Community Foundation Week from Nov. 12-18 to recognize the role these philanthropic organizations play in fostering local collaboration and innovation to address persistent civic and economic challenges.
For more than a century, community foundations have served as a partner and resource whose effect can be seen in the lives of millions and in the vibrant communities that continue to thrive through their mission-driven work. During this time, community foundations come together to share and reflect on the stories of impact over the past year.
“The work of community foundations spans beyond the practice of giving. There is a tangible impact that can be seen in the local lives of those served,” said Kara G. Seesholtz, foundation president and CEO. “We are more determined than ever to bring our community partners together to find innovative and effective solutions for some of our most challenging social problems and advance the most promising opportunities to benefit individuals, families, and organizations across the Central Susquehanna region.”
The Community Giving Foundation is made up of a collection of stories from donors, nonprofits, board members, and other community partners. This year, the foundation is celebrating these stories of community giving through a social media contest during #CommunityFNDWeek.
Community members are invited to take a selfie expressing what community giving means to them, and post online for a chance to win a T-shirt.
For more information on the contest and ways Foundation partners are leaving an impact in local communities, visit csgiving.org/cfweek.
The Community Giving Foundation was established in 1999 as the Berwick Health and Wellness Foundation. After several years serving health and wellness initiatives in the greater Berwick area, the foundation transitioned to a regional community foundation in 2003.
Today, it has grown to more than 325 charitable funds and includes affiliate foundations in Berwick, Bloomsburg, Danville, Selinsgrove and Sunbury. The foundation annually provides more than $3 million in grant investments designed to enhance the quality of life across the Central Susquehanna region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.