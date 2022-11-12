BERWICK — The Community Giving Foundation will join a nationwide celebration of Community Foundation Week from Nov. 12-18 to recognize the role these philanthropic organizations play in fostering local collaboration and innovation to address persistent civic and economic challenges.

For more than a century, community foundations have served as a partner and resource whose effect can be seen in the lives of millions and in the vibrant communities that continue to thrive through their mission-driven work. During this time, community foundations come together to share and reflect on the stories of impact over the past year.

