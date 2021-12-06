The Great Allegheny Passage not only connects Pittsburgh with Cumberland, Md., but also connects businesses and governments along the entire 150-mile trail with tens of millions of dollars per year.
A new study that Pittsburgh consulting firm Fourth Economy did with the Great Allegheny Passage Conservancy reports that tourism along the trail created an economic impact in 2019 of more than $121 million.
That figure “translates to over $800,000 per mile,” Fourth Economy senior consultant Mickey McGlasson stated in a news release. “It looks like a scenic trail, but for the communities along the way, that’s an economic highway.”
GAP Conservancy Executive Director Bryan Perry says that not only does that show residents, small businesses and their employees in “trail towns” are continuing to benefit but also that the initial $80 million infrastructure investment and continuing investment in, and volunteer support of, the trail are worthwhile.
The report, which the conservancy released on Tuesday, did note that most businesses — 70% of those surveyed — lost revenue in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even though trail usage was estimated to be up about 50% to an estimated 1.5 million users. Perry expects tourism spending on overnight stays, food and the like to rebound. Of the 2019 economic impact, he said, “I think it lends value to the retirees who opened businesses along the trail who now wish to sell them” to the next generation.
The trail, along former railroad rights of way through the Laurel Highlands, was constructed between 1978 and 2013, when the final “gap” between Pittsburgh and McKeesport at Sandcastle was completed. The GAP connects to Washington via the 150-mile C&O Canal Towpath.
Growing numbers of people who come from every state and more than 35 countries to bike and hike along this route drove others to open businesses to cater to them ranging from bike shops to bistros and bed-and-breakfasts, in places that once were economically dependent on coal and coke, lumber and paper and other manufacturing.
Between the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021, Fourth Economy conducted 64 interviews with local stakeholders and surveyed 125 owners of trail-facing businesses, 784 GAP users and 163 residents of towns in Allegheny, Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties in Pennsylvania as well as Allegany County in Maryland.
The study estimates that in 2019, GAP tourism generated more than $74 million in direct spending, nearly $22 million in indirect (by business owners and employees) spending and almost $25 million in induced (business-to-business) spending. This yielded an estimated $19 million in tax revenue that year, with $8.7 million in tax revenue going back to state, county and local governments, supporting nearly 1,400 jobs. Previously sleepy places such as West Newton bloomed with bicyclists buzzing through but not without stopping for a burger and a craft beer or an overnight stay.
This study picks up on the positive momentum reported in the last economic impact study of the trail, which was completed in 2009 by Campos Market Research for what was then the Allegheny Trail Alliance. It estimated the direct spending by tourists on the then-unfinished trail to total $40.7 million.
The new study reflects a continued renaissance along the trail, with nearly 40% of business owners surveyed reporting having founded a new trail-facing business between 2015 and 2019. That’s part of why 93% of survey respondents said the GAP makes their community more vibrant.
Fourth Economy’s analysis shows that employment in key sectors associated with trail activity has grown faster near the GAP than in the wider region or in Pennsylvania and Maryland at-large. Plus, median property value near the GAP increased by 13% between 2015 and 2019, nearly twice the rate of median values across the two states.
The dampening effect of the pandemic was particularly hard on trail businesses in the food, accommodations and retail sectors and is continuing, noted the study, which also explores challenges as well as opportunities for businesses and towns along the GAP. It has been mentioned as being part of a 3,700-plus-mile “Great American Rail-Trail” that eventually could run from Washington to Washington state.
As McGlasson noted, “There is every reason to be optimistic about the future of the GAP business community, but that does not mean that those businesses have already recovered from what was, and continues to be, a very difficult time.”
Meanwhile, there are many hopeful signs of activity along the trail, including in the Youghiogheny River town of Connellsville, where the GO Laurel Highlands tourism agency this spring opened a new visitors center. On the other side of the river, school teacher Jason Bandemer and a partner are converting a structure that was a nursery and a storage shed for masonry equipment into the brewery and taproom named Yough River Brewing Co., a nod to Yough Brewing that operated there more than a century ago.
Bandemer says they hope to open theirs early in 2022 and to serve customers from the trail. “Our city has been down for a while, but the GAP trail gave us some life and people are starting to take notice.”
The new study was funded by the Hillman Foundation and the Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation. The full 70-page study and its executive summary can be found at www.gaptrail.org/updates.
