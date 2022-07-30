WILLIAMSPORT — Pine Ridge Construction Management and Lycoming College recently celebrated the groundbreaking of the Old City Williamsport development project with a gathering at the building site along Basin Street, between Third and Fourth streets.

The multi-phase development will begin with the build-out of 12 three-story residential townhomes and seven commercial units. Future phases of the project will include office space, additional commercial space, a parking structure, and a living rooftop park with a beer garden and food truck dining experience. Construction will begin later this summer, with the first phase of the project expected to open to the public in the fall of 2023.

