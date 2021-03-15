KELLY TOWNSHIP — Lewisburg Area High School (LAHS) will have a spring musical production after all.
Sarah Tiede, music teacher, director and advisor, indicated an online musical revue is literally a work in progress. She said students have rehearsed, recorded or will soon submit musical numbers selected from previous LAHS productions.
“We were going to do ‘Band Geeks’ as our musical,” Tiede said. “As we were producing it, we had auditioned the kids and had it rolling. Then the government order came through that we weren’t allowed to have extracurricular activities at the end of December and the beginning of January.”
All the options had to be considered if there was to be a spring performance.
“We got nervous and thought that we really needed to think how this was going to go down,” Tiede said. “We decided we would pull the rehearsals for ‘Band Geeks’ and stopped it in its tracks.”
Tiede went back the the drawing board and came up with a musical revue, a “best of” production which could be done either in-person or virtually. It could also be nostalgic for long-time fans of musical theater at LAHS by pulling numbers from past shows and getting alumni into the act.
“We have contacted alumni and they are doing little intro videos between each show,” Tiede said. “We have some people from 1967, the 1970s and some people even from last year who are introducing videos.”
Alumni introducers included Holly Barbella, Trey Casimir, Nick Jacobsen, David Jones, Nate Reed and others. Tiede said they would introduce numbers from the shows they did as students.
“Somebody from ‘Footloose’ will introduce the ‘Footloose’ video,” Tiede said. “Someone from ‘Annie’ is introducing ‘Annie.’ It’s pretty cool to see those things come together.”
Once the shutdown order was lifted, Tiede said students could rehearse in small groups in large open spaces.
“Some of our dance numbers are Zoom-specific, like ‘Beauty School Dropout’ from Grease,” Tiede said. “Our lead vocalist is in the center of it. Then the girls who are singing the ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ around him are doing things to him (when) he is getting ready for the day like throwing him a comb.
“It is set up like a Zoom call,” she added. “One girl will throw the comb and he’ll catch it and do his hair. They are all in separate videos in their own houses so we had to do it via Zoom so we could coordinate it.”
Videos were rolling in, Tiede said, with the editing also underway. She noted a couple of LAHS seniors who were going into filmmaking were helping out.
They hope to debut the finished production in May. While no fee will be charged for viewing, donations would be accepted.
Students performing included Kiran Bedi, Haley Berge, Jenna Binney, Kyra Binney, Kiera Breeding, Jonah Carney, Liam Cummings, Saniya Edens, Summer Evans, Ryan Gilmore, Taylor Howarth, Jevin Lauver, Andrew Nicholls, Audrey Pennington, Alessandro Perrone and Doral Pilling.
Naveen Ramsaran, Zoe Scott, Liam Shabahang, Ryan Shabahang, Laci Starmack, Jaelyne Taylor, Laura Tranquillo, Sofia Waughen and Connor Wood. Video editors included students Gabe Friedburg and Vaghn Holthus.
