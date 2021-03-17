SCRANTON - The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that Hugo Reynosa, 25, an inmate at the United States Penitentiary Lewisburg (USP Lewisburg) was indicted on March 16, by a federal grand jury for being in possession of a weapon in prison.
According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the indictment allege that during a search conducted on May 12, Reynosa was found in possession of a homemade sharpened piece of metal, commonly referred to as a “shank,” that was designed and intended to be used as a weapon.
The charges stem from an investigation by USP Lewisburg and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case.
