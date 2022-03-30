U.S. Attorney John Gurganus Middle District of Pennsylvania Tax evasion
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old Aristes woman has been indicted on charges of tax evasion, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.
While an employee and township supervisor for Conyngham Township, Columbia County, Linda Tarlecki allegedly embezzled $160,000 in township funds, writing unauthorized checks to herself from the township’s bank account.
State Police at Selinsgrove Harassment
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Chase Benner, 30, of Middleburg, was charged after troopers said he punched Carson Bingaman, 51, of Middleburg, during an argument.
The incident occurred at 5:45 p.m. March 24 along Swinehart Drive, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Two people have been charged in a harassment incident which occurred at 4:42 p.m. March 25 along Ulsh Gap Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Karen Schneble, 65, of McClure, repeatedly called an 8-year-old McClure boy names. Shawna Rehrer, 34, of McClure then struck Schneble in the head.
Both Schneble and Rehrer were charged.
Theft
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of $16,000 from a 62-year-old Sunbury woman.
An unidentified 46-year-old Middleburg woman is listed by troopers as a suspect.
The incident occurred between March 23, 2021 and Feb. 21 along Bowersox Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Theft
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A 54-year-old Middleburg woman reported the theft of a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500.
The incident was reported at 2:29 p.m. March 19 along Oak Lane, Center Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — The theft of an $800 catalytic converter from a 2008 Ford Econoline E-450 is under investigation.
Troopers said the theft occurred at 3:44 p.m. March 14 at Mulls Auto Sales, North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — The theft of three catalytic converters, with a total $6,000 value, is under investigation.
Troopers said the converters were taken at 8:45 a.m. March 21 from three vans at Plaza House Furniture, North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville DUI crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a male juvenile was found to be under the influence of alcohol following a crash which occurred at 1:50 a.m. Oct. 25 at 1906 Route 220, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Two-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Montgomery woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 4:14 a.m. March 25 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Mariah Hinston traveled through an intersection and struck a 2016 Freightliner Columbia driven by John Caldwell, 35, of Williamsport.
Hinston sustained a suspected minor injury and was cited with flashing signals. Troopers said Caldwell was not injured.
One-vehicle crash
PLUNKETTS CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old Pennsdale man was injured in a crash which occurred at 6:37 p.m. March 25 along Route 87, Plunketts Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Jonathan Kula sustained injuries of unknown severity when he fell asleep while driving a 2012 Mazda 6. The car went off the roadway, struck a tree and rolled.
One-vehicle crash
GAMBLE TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Trout Run woman was injured in a crash which occurred at 3:02 p.m. March 25 along Sugar Camp Road, Gamble Township, Lycoming County.
Natalie Ulsamer sustained injuries classified as being of unknown severity when troopers said a 2011 Nissan Rogue she was driving lost control and struck a tree.
Theft
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Dennis Deem, 73, of Montgomery, reported the theft of a doll valued at $200 and a door valued at $300.
The theft occurred at 1:43 p.m. March 24 along Pinchtown Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
MILL CREEK TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 69-year-old Muncy woman reported being deceived out of $15,000.
The deception occurred between 2:35 p.m. March 8 and 2:35 p.m. March 15 along Woodley Hollow Road, Mill Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Found drugs
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported finding a driver’s license, passport and drugs at 10:13 a.m. March 23 along Quaker Hill Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Bloomsburg Theft
BRIAR CREEK — Two men nabbed in a stolen vehicle are facing numerous charges as the result of a traffic stop which occurred at 1:13 p.m. Jan. 14 at Columbia Boulevard and Old Route 4, Briar Creek.
Troopers said a 2009 Nissan Altima driven by Timothy Shelton, 22, of Baltimore, Md., was stopped for running a red light. The vehicle was found to have been stolen from Marlene Jenkins, 50, of Philadelphia.
Shelton was allegedly found to be in possession of 71 bags of heroin/fentanyl. A passenger, Robert Broadbent, 26, of Scranton, was allegedly found to be in possession of nine bags of heroin and crystal methamphetamine.
The two were jailed in lieu of bail.
