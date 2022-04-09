TURBOT TOWNSHIP — “Old Mother Northumberland” County was created March 21, 1772, from the northern parts of Northampton, Berks, Cumberland, Lancaster and Bedford counties, by an act of the Pennsylvania Assembly. Most of this area was part of the Purchase of 1768.
On April 9, 1772, at the first Court of Sessions in Northumberland County, the original seven townships were established. These were Augusta, Penn’s, Bald Eagle, Buffalo, Muncy, Wyoming and Turbut.
When Northumberland County was formed in 1772, the largest part of its current area had been Augusta Township, in Berks County, and had been named for Fort Augusta.
As part of Northumberland County, it included part of Schuylkill, Columbia and all of Northumberland and Montour counties, south of the North Branch of the Susquehanna River.
Penns Township had originally been created when it was still part of Cumberland County. It was bounded on the south by the Mahantango Creek, west to Meteer’s spring, then along the county line to the top of Tussey’s mountain. From there it ran east to the forks of the Penns Creek and then followed the Creek to its mouth at the north end of the Isle of Que, then down the west shore to its beginning. From it came all of Snyder and parts of Juniata and Mifflin counties.
Buffalo Township was bordered on the south by the Penns Creek, up to the forks at Paddy Mountain, then north to the West Branch and followed the river back down to its beginning, at present day Selinsgrove. It contained all of Union, parts of Lycoming, Clinton, Centre and Snyder, north of the Penns Creek.
Bald Eagle Township, named for the Delaware chief, Bald Eagle, bordered the west end of Buffalo Township. Its northern border followed the West Branch of the Susquehanna to the Moshannon Creek, then along this creek to the county line to the head of the Little Juniata River, down to the end of Tussey’s Mountain, easterly across the top of the mountain, back to Buffalo Township. From this township came the majority of Centre County and some other western counties.
Muncy Township, named for the native Americans, who once lived there, contained a large portion of Lycoming County, from the Lycoming Creek east to Wyoming Township and north of Turbut Township.
Wyoming Township was the largest of the original townships. It started at the headwaters of the Lycoming Creek, the southeast to Muncy Hill; then along the top of the same to the former line between Berks and Northampton; then southeast along that line to the line of the Purchase of 1749; then east to the Lehigh River, then followed the river north to the western line of present day Wayne County; along this line to the northern border of the state, the 42nd Parallel; then west to the North Branch of the Susquehanna; then south to Towanda; then followed the county line back to the beginning. From Wyoming came all of Luzerne, Lackawanna, Susquehanna, Wyoming and Sullivan, along with parts of Bradford, Columbia and Schuylkill.
Turbut Township was named in honor Lt. Colonel Francis Turbutt, a veteran of the French and Indian War and during the Pontiac War. The original boundaries of the township started at Fort Augusta, then up the east side of the North Branch to the line which had formerly been the division between Berks and Northampton counties; then following that line across the river in the area of the current town of Bloomsburg, northwest to the top of Muncy Hill, then westerly to the West Branch of the Susquehanna, crossing the river, just south of present day Montgomery, and down the west side of the river to the place of beginning, including the forks of the river and the island.
Turbot is the only original township and the oldest municipality in Northumberland County. Unlike Sunbury and Northumberland, which were only surveyed in 1772, but not established as independent municipalities until 1797 and 1828 respectively.
In February 1775, the majority of its territory was taken to form Mahoning Township, from which most of Montour, a large part of Columbia County and Point Township were created. At the May 1786 Court of Sessions, Chillisquaque Township was formed from parts of Turbot and Mahoning. From March 22, 1813, until Feb. 15, 1815, it and Chillisquaque were part of Columbia County. On January 22, 1816, the area of Limestone Township was ceded to then Columbia County.
Feb. 26, 1817, brought the incorporation of Milton, which grew again in 1890 and more recently with the addition of the Charles Wilson farm, along Golf Course Road. Lewis and Delaware townships were formed from the northern end on April 15, 1843.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.