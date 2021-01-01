SHAMOKIN DAM — The president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce is reflecting on late Gov. Dick Thornburgh's "deep roots" in the valley.
Thornburgh, who passed away Thursday, served as a Pennsylvania Republican governor from 1978 through 1987 and as U.S. attorney general from 1988 through 1991.
Bob Garrett, chamber president and CEO, issued a statement Thursday highlighting what he described as Thornburgh's "deep roots" in the valley.
“During this year of day after day of lows, news of the passing of former Pennsylvania Gov. and former U.S. Attorney General Dick Thornburgh presented the lowest low for our valley’s community leaders,” Garrett said.
He noted that Thornburgh was known by many for his "command of the events surrounding our nation’s worst nuclear incident, Three Mile Island."
When Thornburgh announced his candidacy for governor, Garrett said the second stop on his campaign trail was at Thom Rippon’s One Barn Farm in White Springs.
"The friendship that he forged that day were renewed often on his many trips to visit his son, John while a Bucknell University student," Garrett said. "When the Governor’s School for the Arts was founded, it was also launched at Bucknell. In turn, this brought Dick and Ginny Thornburgh back to our valley each summer to check in on all the rising young artists."
He said the opening of the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge near Sunbury was also a high point for valley residents and Thornburgh. Garrett mentioned that,
"The very first car to cross the newly opened Veteran’s Memorial Bridge had a smiling Dick Thornburgh with Ginny alongside him," Garrett said. "Right behind the governor were then-Sen. Ed Helfrick and then-Assemblyman Merle Phillips, with the chamber leadership in tow. Thanks to Dick our modern transportation construction projects were underway and continue to this day.”
He extended the chamber's sympathies to the Thornburgh family.
