LEWISBURG — Bucknell University announced Monday it would operate under “increased restrictions” amid an uptick of cases of COVID-19.
President John Bravman wrote in an email that students identified as “close contacts” would be quarantined on campus. The action was called a temporary measure due to the demand for isolation housing.
“Close contacts,” include anyone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more, have not tested positive for COVID-19.
Students quarantining on campus were asked to order meals online from a special menu. Special dietary provisions would be observed.
On-campus quarantined students were advised to only pick up meals at Larison Hall in a section not used by the general student population. Instructions noted a doorway was marked for meal pick-up on the St. George Street side of the building.
Daily positive COVID-19 test results reported Monday at Bucknell University were off the recent peak of 30 in a single day. The university on Monday reported 16 new cases on campus, with 114 current active cases.
There were still 186 students in isolation on Monday, occupying 72% of available isolation space. The figure was down from 250 for the week which ended Saturday, Feb. 13.
A late-week email from the president directed the campus to continue remote classwork through Friday, Feb. 19. The message also reiterated that there be no gatherings of more than three people, cancelation of activities and athletics, no on-campus visitors and mandatory facial coverings.
Bravman’s Friday message also noted a policy change regarding off-campus students in quarantine. They were directed to quarantine in their residences, remain isolated from roommates, avoid group dining and not leave their off-campus housing.
Off-campus students would no longer quarantine in university-provided isolation housing, nor would they be permitted on campus or attend in-person classes until cleared by Bucknell Student Health.
A recommendation was also issued that two masks be worn, preferably a cloth mask over a disposable surgical mask. It was based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines in view of circulation of “more transmissible” COVID-19 variants.
Students will still be tested weekly for COVID-19. The university noted an agreement with a testing partner would ensure quicker turnaround of test results. Off campus travel was to be avoided except when necessary for medical care or groceries.
Late last week, a student petition on change.org called on the university to step up safety measures. It attracted more than 180 signees.
Comments included views that people were too close when in dining facilities and that risk mitigation seemed more stringent in the fall.
Another observation recommended putting people in hotel quarantine for two weeks after arrival as is done in Australia. The signee, who said she had multiple sclerosis, was not able to get a COVID-19 vaccine until approved by a neurologist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.