Dewart nurse remains passionate about career path

DANVILLE — In spite of all of the tragedy she’s witnessed over the last two years, a critical response nurse from Dewart remains passionate about her career path.
“I love it and I wouldn’t change a thing,” Autumn Yordy, a registered nurse at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, said about her career.
A 1999 graduate of Warrior Run High School, Yordy initially worked as a medical assistant in Lewisburg. Dr. John Devine, whom she worked with there, encouraged her to further her education and become a registered nurse.
Yordy received her nursing degree through Temple University.
She has worked at Geisinger for the past 14 years, and noted that her work environment has completely changed over the last two years.
“(COVID-19) is not anything we’ve ever had to deal with before,” she reflected. “Before, maybe we had a TB patient once a year that we had to wear an N95 mask for.
“You didn’t realize how dangerous it would be because you weren’t put in a situation every day,” Yordy continued. “You took for granted how rarely you were put in harm’s way.”
She estimates the death rate for patients entering the intensive care unit prior to the onset of the pandemic was between 20 and 30%.
“The last two years, the death rate is almost 90%,” Yordy said. “It’s extremely depressing.”
Over the first year of the pandemic, she said many of those who were passing away from COVID-19 were in their 70s and 80s.
“It was very sad, unfortunate,” Yordy said.
However, more recently she’s seen patients in their 40s and 50s pass away after contracting the virus.
“You never expected it to be the younger crowd,” Yordy said. “It’s terrible. It’s really depressing.”
Prior to the onset of the pandemic, Yordy said medical professionals often remembered the names of their patients who passed away.
“The last two years, you remember the names of the people who survived (COVID-19),” she said. “You’re like ‘they lived.’”
Of the patients critically ill with COVID-19 who have survived, Yordy said she’s seen a number become advocates for vaccination.
“We’ve had some patients, why they’ve put off (vaccination), I’m not sure,” she said. “One patient said ‘I never want to see my family go through this. This is terrible.’”
At the same time, Yordy has also seen critically ill patients who did not take the virus seriously.
“They don’t believe it’s real,” she said. “We’ve had people who have passed... who are adamant it’s not real... The last thing they want to believe is it’s real.”
No matter the opinions of their patients, Yordy said health care professionals treat them all the same.
“We treat our patients in a non-judgmental way,” she said. “We got in this to help people.”
It’s her passion for helping others, and being able to lean on her co-workers, which has driven Yordy throughout the pandemic.
“Even if you make a difference in one person’s life, it’s a win,” she said. “The people, who even if they didn’t survive, you still connect with them. You feel you connected with them on a personal level, when their family couldn’t be there.
“It was rewarding and it still is rewarding.”
Speaking with co-workers about what she’s experienced throughout the pandemic has helped Yordy.
“We are here 36, 48 hours a week, if not more, with the same people,” she said. “You see them sometimes more than your own family.
“You talk to them just like your loved ones,” Yordy continued. “We’re the only ones that can really relate to one another. “
As of Monday, Geisinger was reporting 285 patients hospitalized across its system with COVID-19. Of those, 217 were not fully vaccinated and 68 were fully vaccinated.
Of the 49 reported in Geisinger intensive care units, 43 were not fully vaccinated, while six were fully vaccinated. Of the 40 patients on ventilators, 35 were not fully vaccinated while five were fully vaccinated.
