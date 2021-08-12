MILTON — Nine girls will be competing for the title of 2021 Milton Harvest Princess at the annual pageant, to be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in the Milton Area High School Auditorium.
The girls, their sponsors and advisors are: Morgan Dreisbach, Milton Rotary Club, with Ginnetta Reed as advisor; Riley Godown, Kiwanis, with Megan Newcomer as advisor; Kelly Hause, Milton Public Library, with Kris LaVanish as advisor; Leslie Krebs, TIME, with Jo’Nelle Fetzer as advisor; Tridaijay Lisimba-Alvarez, Lions Club, with Dorinda Young as advisor; Breanna Martz, Booster Club, with Traci Ferguson as advisor; Trinity Robbins, Milton Historical Society, with Vanessa Venios as advisor; Ashley Shamblen, Montandon Legion Post 841, with Cindy Fawess as advisor; Anita Shek, Milton Woman’s Club, with advisors Emily and Margaret Shek.
The contestants have been practicing weekly at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church.
Amanda Bradley is the pageant chair, assisted by Jo’Nelle Fetzer, Sharon Craig, Nancy Slease and Sarah Dries.
The princess receives a $500 scholarship from Milton Savings Bank and a tiara and diamond necklace from Fedder’s Jewelers.
In addition, Fedder’s gives each contestant an engraved silver charm. First runner up receives a $100 award from the daughters of Shirley Lorman. The Spirit Award winner receives $100 and a silver charm bracelet from the family of Ben and Betty Zechman.
Photos of the contestants will be displayed in the window of Fullmer Office Supply.
