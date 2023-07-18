TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run Senior League All-Star team took the field Monday for one final practice before embarking on a 600-mile road trip up to Bangor, Maine. It’s undoubtedly a long road ahead of them, but it’s nothing compared to the one the team and their coaches have traveled to get to this stage.
“The past three years, three years before this, we made it to states every year. We took fifth, we took fourth, we took third. And this year we took first,” said second baseman Tyler Ulrich.
Now, the recently crowned state championship Warrior Run team is off to Maine, where they will play in the Senior League Baseball East Region Tournament against the Massachusetts state champs. The game will be contested at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Mansfield Stadium.
“We started off with Back Mountain, which was up near the Scranton/Wilkes- Barre area. Then we had Hollidaysburg. That was a tough team,” said Coach Todd Ulrich. “They were actually the returning champions from last year. Then we had Downingtown and we finished with Dubois.”
Warrior Run won 10-0 over Dubois on Saturday, making them PA State Champions. They don’t know much about their Massachusetts opponents, but the team is focused on playing their best and hopefully moving on to the Senior League World Series in Eisley, South Carolina.
“We’re going in confident, expecting to win, because that’s just the right mindset to do it,” said Griffen Harrington, pitcher and first baseman.
As the team sat in the dugout at the beginning of their last at-home practice Monday afternoon at the Warrior Run High School complex, Coach Derrick Zechman reminded them of the importance of team cohesion and courage in the face of great challenges.
“It’s going to be an unbelievable experience, but it doesn’t have to stop. That’s the awesome thing about All-Stars. The season is over when you lose out of a tournament. But if you win, you go to the next one,” said Zechman. “Don’t let the fear of failure hold you back from doing something great.”
